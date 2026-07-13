After 18 years of association, the Chennai Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise confirmed in a release on Monday. CSK last won the IPL title in the 2023 season and failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons. The franchise's repeated failures had triggered questions about Fleming's future with the franchise over the last couple of years. It seems the franchise has finally decided to move on from the former New Zealand captain. In a statement on social media, the Super Kings confirmed that the decision was not imposed on either party but was reached with mutual respect and gratitude after "open and honest" discussions.

In a release, CSK said: "The Super Kings and Stephen Fleming have decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League. The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management."

Fleming joined the Chennai Super Kings as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent setups in franchise cricket.

Under Fleming, CSK won 5 IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The team has entered the playoffs a record 12 times while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming as his departure from the franchise was confirmed. "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence," the franchise owner said.

"On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy."

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.

Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you've built will continue to inspire us.



With immense respect and… pic.twitter.com/qjvb4oZUuU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 13, 2026

KS Viswanathan, the Managing Director of the franchise, said that Fleming's ability to understand people was one of his biggest strengths.

"From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths," he said.

"His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together."

Speaking of his exit from the franchise, Fleming said that the 18-year journey would always stay with him.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with the Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."

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