Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya offered prayers at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday. The India all-rounder was seen with a completely shaved head as he sought the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Pandya was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. Pandya and Mahieka were dressed in traditional white attire during their visit. Photos and videos of the two at the temple surfaced on social media and quickly attracted attention from fans.

Pandya's new appearance drew considerable curiosity among fans, with devotees traditionally offering their hair at the temple as a mark of faith and gratitude. Although the veteran all-rounder has not disclosed why he shaved his head, his temple visit has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka at the Tirumala Temple. pic.twitter.com/3FjJ33ltw8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 2, 2026

HARDIK PANDYA & MAHIEKA SHARMA AT SHRI VENKATESWARA TEMPLE IN TIRUMALA. (IANS). pic.twitter.com/9yJpQVopqI — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) August 2, 2026

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala today with Mahika Sharma.



Hardik offered his hair as part of a religious vow and was seen in a new bald look. The two also took part in the early morning Suprabhatha Seva. pic.twitter.com/mdkQlecKLv — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 2, 2026

The temple visit comes at an important juncture in Pandya's career as he continues his comeback from injury. The all-rounder has been out of action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season after initially dealing with back stiffness before suffering a thigh injury.

Pandya also missed India's limited-overs series against Afghanistan, the ODI and T20I tour of England, as well as the white-ball series in Zimbabwe. He has not played competitive cricket since captaining Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, when the five-time champions failed to reach the playoffs.

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade