Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was left awestruck after meeting Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham during a game in The Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Welsh Fire. Bellingham, who has a minority stake in Birmingham Phoenix, was at the coin toss for the men's game, having also watched the two women's teams go head to head. While Birmingham Phoenix had a bitter-sweet outing at Edgbaston, Bellingham's presence certainly made the occasion special, especially after the 23-year-old enjoyed a stunning FIFA World Cup campaign.

One of his many admirers at Edgbaston was none other than former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri, who introduced Bellingham to the crowd in his trademark style.

"And he's a hometown boy. He's a... Birmingham superstar, Galactico. Fresh from a magnificent World Cup. Co-owner of the Birmingham Phoenix. And it's none other than Jude Bellingham. Now, Jude's gonna hand over the coin," said Shastri.

Shastri certainly had his fanboy moment as the two shared a handshake at the toss.

"Great to have Birmingham's own Galactico, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!" Shastri posted on social media.

Great to have Birmingham's own galactico, @BellinghamJude, in the house for the toss at The Hundred. What a player. What a World Cup. Class written all over him. Good luck for the season ahead!@England @thehundred pic.twitter.com/Ud1IU9khQ3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 1, 2026

Shastri also had a cap signed from Bellingham for his daughter.

"The autograph is for my daughter. She wouldn't have allowed me home if I had not taken it," Shastri told Sky Sports.

While Birmingham Phoenix's women's team beat Welsh Fire in a thrilling contest, the men's team went down in a rather disappointing fashion.

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