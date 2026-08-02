A veteran of the game and a true warrior for India in overseas conditions, Ajinkya Rahane called time on his cricketing career on July 30. Rahane, who led the Indian team to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under in 2020-21 as stand-in captain, ends his career as one of the most respected figures in the sport. As the top-order batter moves on to a new phase, he is bound to explore new avenues for income. However, as Rahane navigates this transition, he will receive reasonable support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In 2022, the BCCI announced a decision to revise pension figures for retired cricketers. Rahane, having featured for India in 85 Test matches, slots into the top bracket. While players of his experience previously earned Rs 50,000 monthly, the figure was revised to Rs 70,000 per month four years ago.

Hence, Rahane is now set to earn Rs 70,000 per month as a fixed pension. The decision to revise the pension amount was announced during Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI President.

"It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and, as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes, and the BCCI truly values their contribution," Ganguly said at the time.

Rahane, who represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, has not yet confirmed what his next chapter will look like. However, he did hint that he is looking forward to mentoring the next generation of cricketers.

It should be noted that his pension remains valid only as long as he does not take up an official role with the BCCI. Should Rahane become an administrator or coach for the board, his pension will be temporarily paused while he draws a salary for those services.

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