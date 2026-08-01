India's preparations for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August has undergone a change. As per a report by Cricbuzz, India's warm-up match against a local Sri Lankan XI has been shortened from a four-day game to a three-day game. Shubman Gill and co. will take part in the warm-up game from August 7-9, after which the first Test kicks off from August 15. The BCCI and the Indian team management have reportedly been informed about the change, but a specific reason has not been provided.

The three-day warm-up match will take place at the NCC Ground, which is located close to the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match is also set to be broadcast live.

The game is likely to be a crucial preparatory game for Gill and co., as they aim to adapt to the spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka before the start of the series.

Victory for India in the Sri Lanka series is paramount for their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final hopes, after they suffered a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa last year.

The first Test begins on August 15, while the second Test gets underway from August 19.

The upcoming series will mark India's first Test tour of Sri Lanka in nearly a decade, with their last series coming in 2017. Sri Lanka haven't defeated India in Test series since 2008.

India have nine more Tests left in the WTC 2025-27 cycle. After the two-match series against Sri Lanka, India will tour New Zealand for two more Tests in late 2026, before hosting Australia for five Tests in early 2027.

India's squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk) Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

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