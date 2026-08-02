As rumours of a trade deal involving Hardik Pandya between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings intensified, a fresh report has poured cold water on the talks. Previous reports suggested CSK could offer MI two players, including Shivam Dube, in exchange for Hardik. However, a new report quotes a Mumbai Indians spokesperson stating that the franchise is not in talks with Chennai, or any other team, regarding a potential trade. In fact, the official added that MI's review of the IPL 2026 season is yet to be completed.

Hardik, who was named Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, has failed to replicate the glory he achieved as skipper of Gujarat Titans. After Mumbai failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2026 season, reports claimed the franchise's hierarchy was looking to move on from the India all-rounder.

Reports of dressing room friction between Hardik and several senior players have only added to the management's troubles.

"Our post-season review is currently underway, and we are looking into all aspects of the team. Contrary to reports, we are not engaged in conversations regarding player trades; any trade would only be possible once the review is complete," a Mumbai Indians spokesperson told Sportstar.

"A range of options and ideas is being evaluated, which takes time, so no decisions have been made."

Speculation surrounding Hardik's departure intensified after he decided to leave Mumbai Indians' talent management arm. While changes are clearly needed to halt the team's downward spiral, the franchise has historically retained its core setup for long periods. Alongside Hardik, players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah form that essential core.

With the next IPL mega auction set for after the 2027 season, MI may well decide to persist with Hardik for one more term before committing to a major overhaul. Rohit Sharma, an icon with the franchise, is also expected to call time on his career after the 2027 season.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'