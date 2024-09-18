India pace bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami has sent a verbal warning to Australia ahead of the looming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, starting in December. India have won the last four Test series between the two nations, all by a 2-1 margin. Two of these have been in Australia, where India recorded historic series wins. Shami - who is expected to play a key role Down Under in the upcoming series - has let his thoughts know on who are the favourites.

"We are the favourites. They should be worried," said Shami, as quoted by PTI.

India's streak of four successive Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins is a record in itself, with neither nation having won more than two in a row prior. As per Shami now, however, India are firmly the favourites to make it five in a row.

Both of India's previous two series wins in Australia have proved to be historic. In 2018/19, India defeated Australia in their own backyard for the first-time ever, going toe-to-toe in a gruelling four-match series and narrowly eking out a 2-1 win.

In 2020/21, India recovered from one of their most embarrassing Test cricket moments ever - 36 all out in the first Test in Adelaide - to script a monumental comeback and seal the series 2-1. The entire comeback was also made without captain and talisman Virat Kohli, making it all the more sweeter.

Recent records and results, therefore, prove backing to Shami's words. India may have lost the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final to Australia on English soil, but India boast the better record in the recent past.

The two nations presently sit comfortably first and second in the WTC 2023-25 cycle table, but here again, it is India on top. However, the results of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 could have major implications who makes it to the WTC 2025 final.