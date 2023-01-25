Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday was named as ICC T20I men's cricketer of the year. Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar year with the bat breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar, who became only the second batter to amass more than 1,000 runs in calendar year, ended 2022 as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43.

Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 #ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

"The winner of the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year had one of the best years any player has had in the format's history. Here, we take a look at his outrageous 2022 and the standout performances from the year," the ICC said in a statement.

He was a vital cog in India's T20I side, smashing two hundreds and nine half-centuries.

ICC also listed Suryakumar's best performances the year.

"There were quite a few standout performances from Yadav during the year. But perhaps his best came in Nottingham against one of the best white-ball teams in recent times - England - when he made his maiden T20I hundred, a stunning 117 off 55 balls," ICC said in a statement.

Sponsored by Vuukle

He hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, which is the most by any batter in the history of the format.