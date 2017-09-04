 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Star India Bags Indian Premier League Media Rights With Rs 16,347 Crore Bid

Updated: 04 September 2017 14:00 IST

The rights on offer wereIndian sub-continental TV rights, which is the most coveted along with emerging Indian sub-continent digital rights.

Star India Bags Indian Premier League Media Rights With Rs 16,347 Crore Bid
The IPL media rights auction was conducted in Mumbai. © BCCI

Star India edged out Sony Pictures to secure the Indian Premier League's media rights with a bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore on Monday. The bidding for various media rights of the cash-rich league was held in Mumbai for a five-year period from 2018-2022.

The rights on offer were Indian sub-continental TV rights, which is the most coveted along with emerging Indian sub-continent digital rights.

There were also rest of the world media rights on offer which includes key international markets like the Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2008, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for 302.2 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Star India won the IPL media rights
  • Star India beat Sony Pictures
  • The IPL media rights auction was held in Mumbai
Related Articles
Will Take One Hell Of An Effort To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar: Virat Kohli
Will Take One Hell Of An Effort To Surpass Sachin Tendulkar: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Taking Jasprit Bumrah's Man Of The Series 'Award' For A Spin
MS Dhoni Enthralls Fans By Taking Jasprit Bumrah's Man Of The Series 'Award' For A Spin
India vs Sri Lanka: It Has Been A Complete Series For Us, Says Virat Kohli
India vs Sri Lanka: It Has Been A Complete Series For Us, Says Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 31 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.