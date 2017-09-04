Star India Bags Indian Premier League Media Rights With Rs 16,347 Crore Bid

Star India edged out Sony Pictures to secure the Indian Premier League's media rights with a bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore on Monday. The bidding for various media rights of the cash-rich league was held in Mumbai for a five-year period from 2018-2022.

The rights on offer were Indian sub-continental TV rights, which is the most coveted along with emerging Indian sub-continent digital rights.

There were also rest of the world media rights on offer which includes key international markets like the Middle East, Africa, Europe, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

In 2008, Sony Pictures Network won the IPL media rights for a period of 10 years with a bid of Rs 8200 crore. The global digital rights of IPL for a period of three years was awarded to Novi Digital in 2015 for 302.2 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)