Stan Lee Gets Heartfelt Tribute From Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians paid their heartfelt tribute to Spider Man co-creator and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee after he died at the age of 95 on Monday. The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners took to Twitter to share the tribute in which the franchise skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen posing along with Spider Man and Ironman. In the post, Mumbai Indian wrote, "Spiderman, Ironman, Hitman everyone will miss you Stan Lee."

Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a number of illnesses in recent years.

"With a heavy heart, we share our deepest condolences with his daughter and brother," said Marvel Comics and its owner The Walt Disney Company in a statement.

"We honor and remember the creator, voice and champion of Marvel... Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there."

The New Yorker, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, ended up in the comics business by accident, thanks to an uncle who got him a job when he was a teenager filling artists' inkwells and fetching coffee.

Lee rose through the ranks to become a comics writer -- making millions of superhero fans dream of his fantastic universes and humans with extraordinary powers -- and eventually led the Marvel empire for decades as its publisher.

From Spidey to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his lively imagination on the page.

Iron Man, Thor and Doctor Strange would follow -- and today, all three heroes have multi-film franchises that rake in hundreds of millions of dollars.

(With AFP inputs)