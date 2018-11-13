 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Stan Lee Gets Heartfelt Tribute From Mumbai Indians

Updated: 13 November 2018 14:18 IST

Stan Lee died early Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a number of illnesses in recent years.

Stan Lee Gets Heartfelt Tribute From Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians paid their heartfelt tribute to Spider Man co-creator and Marvel legend. © Twitter

Mumbai Indians paid their heartfelt tribute to Spider Man co-creator and Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee after he died at the age of 95 on Monday. The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners took to Twitter to share the tribute in which the franchise skipper Rohit Sharma can be seen posing along with Spider Man and Ironman. In the post, Mumbai Indian wrote, "Spiderman, Ironman, Hitman everyone will miss you Stan Lee."

Lee, the face of comic book culture in the United States, died early Monday in Los Angeles after suffering a number of illnesses in recent years.

"With a heavy heart, we share our deepest condolences with his daughter and brother," said Marvel Comics and its owner The Walt Disney Company in a statement.

"We honor and remember the creator, voice and champion of Marvel... Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there."

The New Yorker, known for his distinctive tinted glasses and impish grin, ended up in the comics business by accident, thanks to an uncle who got him a job when he was a teenager filling artists' inkwells and fetching coffee.

Lee rose through the ranks to become a comics writer -- making millions of superhero fans dream of his fantastic universes and humans with extraordinary powers -- and eventually led the Marvel empire for decades as its publisher.

From Spidey to Black Panther to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Lee collaborated with other authors and illustrators to put his lively imagination on the page.

Iron Man, Thor and Doctor Strange would follow -- and today, all three heroes have multi-film franchises that rake in hundreds of millions of dollars.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Stan Lee died early Monday in Los Angeles
  • Mumbai Indians paid their heartfelt tribute
  • The New Yorker was known for his distinctive tinted glasses
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Wants India Fast Bowlers To Choose 2019 World Cup Over IPL, Batsmen Can Play Both
Virat Kohli Wants India Fast Bowlers To Choose 2019 World Cup Over IPL, Batsmen Can Play Both
Sachin Tendulkar Feels India Can Win Test Series In Australia
Sachin Tendulkar Feels India Can Win Test Series In Australia
Watch: Rohit Sharma
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Catch During Vijay Hazare Trophy Leaves Umpires In A Fix
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
Watch: MS Dhoni
Watch: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Cheers For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma Unable To Hide His Delight
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.