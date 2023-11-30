Former Indian cricket team batter Ambati Rayudu outlined the differences between the fans of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have won a record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and they are among the most supported teams in the competition. In a recent interview, Rayudu was asked about the fandom of both franchises and he believes that there is something fundamental that makes them different. The former CSK and MI cricketer believed that the fans of the team were MS Dhoni fans first and then the fans of the team. On the other hand, Rayudu said that for Mumbai Indians fans, the team came first and then they focused on the player who were playing for the franchises.

“As a player I would say, they support Mumbai Indians more than one player or X player or Y player. They are always for Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings is slightly different. Chennai are: Dhoni's fans first and then CSK. If Mahi bhai is not there, don't think the stadium would be half full. They are all Mahi bhai fans,” Rayudu said on The Ranveer Show 360.

Rayudu played for both sides during his IPL career before retiring in 2023. He went on to say that considering the fandom that Dhoni enjoys in Chennai, CSK may struggle to fill the stadium once he retires.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided a major update regarding MS Dhoni ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Dhoni had undergone a knee surgery after the IPL 2023 triumph and there were some questions regarding his availability for the upcoming season of the competition.

However, the former Indian cricket team skipper was named in the retention list submitted by the franchise and that confirmed his participation. Viswanathan said that Dhoni does not go back on his word and he is fit following the surgery and will be leading the five-time champions once again.

"If our leader has given a word, he has never gone back. He already told what he was planning to do in that interview. I am sure that knowing MS, he will always do what he has committed to do. He is quite fit. Thalaivan is thalaivan (our leader is our leader)," said Viswanathan in a video posted by CSK.