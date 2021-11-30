Sri Lanka are looking to recover from a series of blows in quick succession on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss on Monday, Sri Lanka got off to a good start on a rain-affected Day 1. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 73 and was well supported by his fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 42. However, after Karunaratne was dismissed with Sri Lanka's score at 106, the hosts continued to keep losing wickets. Veerasammy Permaul has been the pick of the West Indies bowlers, with four scalps to his name so far. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)