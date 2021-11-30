Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score
Sri Lanka are looking to recover from a series of blows in quick succession on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka lead the two-match Test series against West Indies 1-0.© AFP
Sri Lanka are looking to recover from a series of blows in quick succession on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Galle on Tuesday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss on Monday, Sri Lanka got off to a good start on a rain-affected Day 1. Opener Pathum Nissanka scored 73 and was well supported by his fellow opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 42. However, after Karunaratne was dismissed with Sri Lanka's score at 106, the hosts continued to keep losing wickets. Veerasammy Permaul has been the pick of the West Indies bowlers, with four scalps to his name so far. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021, Nov 29, 2021
Day 2 | Innings Break
SL
204 (61.3)
WI
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.32
Batsman
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SL vs WI, 2nd Test live cricket score
OUT! b Jomel Warrican.
FOUR! SMASHED! Loopy ball, in the slot, around off. Angelo Mathews gets to the pitch of the ball and smokes it past the bowler. The ball races away to the fence.
Fuller in length, around off. Angelo Mathews blocks it out watchfully.
Tossed up, on off. Praveen Jayawickrama blocks it.
Who will walk out now? It is Praveen Jayawickrama.
OUT! TAKEN! Veerasammy Permaul gets a five-wicket haul and Sri Lanka lose their ninth wicket now! Loopy ball, outside off, inviting the batter to slog. Lakmal sees the flight and looks to go downtown but gets a thick outside edge which goes towards Jomel Warrican at backward point and he takes a simple catch.
An appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire. Fuller in length, around off. Suranga Lakmal prods to block this one. It was clearly off the bat. Maybe the sound was of the bat hitting the pad.
Darted on the pads. Suranga Lakmal clears his front leg and defends it.
Flatter ball, outside off. Suranga Lakmal cuts it to point.
Loopy ball, on off. Suranga Lakmal blocks it out.
SIX! AND AGAIN! Loopy ball, around middle. Angelo Mathews middles this one as he smacks it over long on for another maximum!
SIX! BANG! Just over the long on fielder! Tossed up, around middle. Angelo Mathews clears his front leg and lofts it towards long on. The fielder in the deep jumps but the ball goes just over him for a biggie.
Fuller in length, around off. Angelo Mathews drives it hard to long off.
Just short of the long off fielder! Tossed up, outside off. Angelo Mathews lofts it towards long off.
Another ball, fuller in length, around off. Angelo Mathews strokes it to long on.
Loopy ball, around off. Angelo Mathews drills it to long off but does not run!
A tad short, outside off. Suranga Lakmal looks to cut yet again but gets and underedge towards backward point.
Flatter ball, just outside off. Suranga Lakmal stays back to cut but does not get any bat on it.
On a length, around middle. Suranga Lakmal blocks it out.
Shorter in length, outside off. Angelo Mathews drags it to long off and hops towards the other end. He is clearly struggling with his hamstring here!