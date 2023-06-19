Story ProgressBack to home
SL vs UAE, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SL vs UAE Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka start as firm favourites against UAE in the World Cup qualifier.
Sri Lanka take on UAE in World Cup Qualifier© Twitter
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier Live: Sri Lanka take on UAE in their first ICC World Cup Qualifier match in Bulawayo. The Lankans are the firm favourites to not just get the better of the men from the Middle East but go all the way in the tournament, book their seat in the World Cup main round. After beating Afghanistan 2-1 in an ODI series, Sri Lanka got the better of USA and Netherlands convincingly in a warm-up match. UAE, on the other hand, were thrashed by West Indies in their recently-concluded 3-match ODI series. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup Qualifier match from Bulawayo:
Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 19, 2023
Play In Progress
SL
43/0 (7.3)
UAE
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.73
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
15 (22)
Dimuth Karunaratne
23* (23)
Bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah
29/0 (4)
Ali Naseer
10/0 (3.3)
No run.
Four!
Length and on off, kept out.
Fuller and outside off, Karunaratne drives it through covers for two more.
Outside off, this is punched to cover.
Leg bye! This is on a length and angling on middle and leg. Karunaratne steps across to flick but misses. Again angling down.
FOUR! Short of a length and on off, Karunaratne plays the pull shot really well to square leg for four.
On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single.
Wide! Down the leg side, wided.
Length and on the pads. Nissanka plays it through mid-wicket for two. A shy at the batter's end. A direct-hit would have the batter in trouble.
A length ball, outside off, Nissanka looks to drive but misses.
A single to end the over as this is hit to mid-wicket.
FOUR! Two in a row! Muhammad Jawadullah serves it on the pads, Nissanka flicks it through mid-wicket.
FOUR! FInds the gap! A fuller delivery, outside off, this is driven through cover-point for a boundary.
Around off, Nissanka blocks.
On off, pushed to cover.
Length and outside off, this is cut to point.
Just one off the over! Superb from Naseer! Really good! Length and on off, bunted to mid-wicket.
Fuller and on off, pushed back to the bowler. Ali Naseer stops with his bowling hand and has injured his finger. The magic spray is needed.
Excellent from Naseer! On a length and on middle, Karunaratne looks to defend on the up but gets hit high on the pads.