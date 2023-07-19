Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: Sri Lanka Look To Survive Morning Session Scare
SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Looking to bridge the 135-run deficit, Sri Lanka face an early threat from Pakistan pacers, especially Shaheen Afridi.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 4© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 LiVE:Pakistan put in a resounding show with the bat in the first innings of the first Test, scoring 461 runs after Sri Lanka were bundled out for 312. Saud Shakeel scored an unbeaten 208 to put Pakistan in the driving seat but all hope is not lost for Sri Lanka yet. The hosts would need to put in a better show with the bat in the second innings than they did in the first. For the tourists, Shaheen Shah Afridi remains the biggest weapon with the new ball. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the Live updates from the Day 4 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan from the Galle International Stadium in Galle:
1st Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 16, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
SL
312&84/2 (27.3)
PAK
461
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.05
% chance to win
PAK 51%
Draw 32%
SL 17%
Batsman
Nishan Madushka
42 (87)
Angelo Mathews
4* (6)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
20/1 (9.3)
Nauman Ali
12/1 (4)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 LIVE
Back-to-back maidens! This is pushed through quicker, on middle, Angelo Mathews is solid in his defense again.
Goes short and around off, Angelo Mathews pushes it straight to covers.
Flatter, full and on leg, Angelo Mathews knocks it to the right of the bowler.
Floated, full and on middle, Angelo Mathews tucks it to short leg.
Flighted, full and on middle, Angelo Mathews watches it through and keeps it out well.
Tossed up, full and on off, Angelo Mathews blocks it towards short covers.
Another short delivery, on off, Nishan Madushka dabs it towards point. Another maiden over!
Flighted, full and on off, Nishan Madushka defends it on the front foot.
Quicker, short and outiside off, Nishan Madushka mistimes his cut to point.
Floated, full and on middle, Nishan Madushka turns it to short leg.
Short and around off, Nishan Madushka punches it wide of point where the fielder dives to his right to make a good stop. They cross.
Tossed up, full and on off, Nishan Madushka pushes it towards point.
FOUR! Angelo Mathews gets off the mark in style! Abrar Ahmed lands this a bit short and around off, Angelo Mathews moves back and carves it through covers for a boundary.
Looped up, full and on off, Angelo Mathews knocks it towards short covers.
Flighted, full and on middle, Angelo Mathews blocks it out.
A googly now, on middle, turns in, Nishan Madushka looks to push it away but gets an inside edge wide of the keeper for a single.
Floated, full and on middle, Nishan Madushka defends it off the outer half wide of first slip.
Tossed up, short and around off, turns away, Nishan Madushka leaves it alone.
Angelo Mathews walks out next.
OUT! LBW! Nauman Ali strikes! Kusal Mendis goes back to the hut now! Nauman Ali bowls this a bit short and on middle, grips and turns away a shy bit, Kusal Mendis stays in his crease and tries to work it away from there, but gets beaten by the turn away to get hit on the pads right in front of the stumps. There is a huge appeal for LBW, and up goes the finger. Mendis takes the review, but UltraEdge shows no spike and Ball Tracking indicates three reds. Sri Lanka lose their second wicket and the review too!