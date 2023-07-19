Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 LiVE:Pakistan put in a resounding show with the bat in the first innings of the first Test, scoring 461 runs after Sri Lanka were bundled out for 312. Saud Shakeel scored an unbeaten 208 to put Pakistan in the driving seat but all hope is not lost for Sri Lanka yet. The hosts would need to put in a better show with the bat in the second innings than they did in the first. For the tourists, Shaheen Shah Afridi remains the biggest weapon with the new ball. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the Live updates from the Day 4 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan from the Galle International Stadium in Galle: