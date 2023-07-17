SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 2, Live Updates:Sri Lanka will be starting the Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan from 242/6. Currently, Dhananjaya de Silva is standing unbeaten at 94 and will be eyeing his 10th Test century. Earlier on Day 1, Angelo Mathews scored 64 while Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 36 after Sri Lanka opted to bat. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi turned out to be the most dangerous bowler, bagging 3 wickets while Agha Salman, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed picked up one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah