Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2, Live Score Updates: Dhananjaya De Silva On Brink Of Ton As Sri Lanka Eye 300+ Total vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha
Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Welcome to the coverage of Day 2 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The hosts recovered well from 54/4 to now nearing 250. All thanks to the stand between Mathews and Dhananajaya. The former fell but Dhananajaya is nearing his toh and have to make sure that atleast his team gets close to 300. Pakistan had a chance to control the game but didn’t control in crucial phases. They will hope to take the remaining wickets quickly. Stay tuned for more updates.
...Day 2, Session 1...
The good thing for Pakistan is, the wicket has started to take turn now and they will be aiming of taking the remaining wickets quickly. Under 300 is what they will be wanting to restrict the hosts. Anything above 300 and one has to believe Sri Lanka will have the advantage. Day 2 promises to be an exciting one. The action begins at 1000 IST (0430 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
End of a brilliant day of Test cricket! Sri Lanka will be very happy with how they have recovered. After electing to bat, they were reduced to 55 for 4 thanks to Shaheen who was brilliant with the new ball. However, as the day went on, conditions eased and it was a lot more favorable to bat. The Sri Lanka lower-middle order enjoyed that. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva first put up a 100-plus stand to get their side back on track. Dhananjaya de Silva continued with Sadeera Samarawickrama and the two added another handy stand. Dhananjaya de Silva has been the highlight with the bat for the hosts. He will be eyeing his ton at the start of Day 2 and Sri Lanka will hope he along with the rest can take them close to the 350-run mark which will be a brilliant effot considering their posiiton at one time.
OUT! TAKEN! Pakistan got a wicket just before Tea and now they get one just before Stumps! Sadeera Samarawickrama falls. That is a sharp catch! This lands outside off, it spins in sharply. Sadeera Samarawickrama looks to defend, it hits the glove, then the pad and lobs towards short leg. Imam takes a good sharp low catch. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY !!
FOUR! Wonderful! Shaheen Afridi looks to go full but ends up serving a half volley, this is caressed through covers.
