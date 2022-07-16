Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat
SL vs Pak, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Sri Lanka won the toss and opt to bat
Sri Lanka face Pakistan after playing a 1-1 draw vs Australia in a two-match Test series.© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live:Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Test.Despite a lot of chaos off the field, Sri Lanka get ready to face visitors Pakistan in the first match of the two-match Test series between the sides, starting Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. It is interesting to note that both the sides played their recent Test match against Australia. While the hosts had won it by an innings and 39 runs, Pakistan had lost to Australia by 115 runs. Talking about their current rankings, Pakistan occupy the sixth spot while Sri Lanka are just a spot below them in the table. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score Updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 from the Galle International Stadium
1st Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jul 16, 2022
Day 1 | Match yet to begin
SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 1 Live
We are all set for the action but before that, both the teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It is Pakistan's first followed by Sri Lanka's.
Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan says they are feeling good and have been preparing for the series for the last two months in training camp. He says they had a good practice game and are looking forward to the game. Says he is excited about Yasir Shah’s return and claims that he is a good bowler and it will be good to have him back.
Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper of Sri Lanka says that they will bat first. He says that winning against a team like Australia has given them a big boost and they will like to continue that form. He adds the first innings score will have a big impact as the pitch will have some turn in the later part of the game. He says Pathum Nissanka misses out due to COVID and Oshada Fernando comes in for him and Dhananjaya de Silva comes in for Kamindu Mendis.
PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold is pitchside. He says there is a nice covering of grass and it will hold the ball. There are bit of cracks as well. Adds that the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put on a good score.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman (On his Debut), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Pakistan have already released their playing XI. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack while the experienced, Yasir Shah will be the key spinner for them. Dhananjaya de Silva might come back for Sri Lanka but other than that, Dimuth Karunaratne will trust the same XI which recently beat the Aussies and will fancy winning against the odds. The overhead conditions will be cloudy but let’s hope that the rain doesn’t spoil the excitement. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.