Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 1 Live:Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the first Test.Despite a lot of chaos off the field, Sri Lanka get ready to face visitors Pakistan in the first match of the two-match Test series between the sides, starting Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. It is interesting to note that both the sides played their recent Test match against Australia. While the hosts had won it by an innings and 39 runs, Pakistan had lost to Australia by 115 runs. Talking about their current rankings, Pakistan occupy the sixth spot while Sri Lanka are just a spot below them in the table. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 from the Galle International Stadium