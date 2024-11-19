Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Having wrapped up the ODI series in just the first two games, Sri Lanka's third ODI aiming for a whitewash. Under the coaching of Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka have enjoyed a renaissance in all forms of cricket, and their results in this series have been a brilliant proof. A 3-0 series win would also be the first-time ever that Sri Lanka will whitewash New Zealand in an ODI series. On the other hand, New Zealand will be hoping for a confidence-boosting consolation victory ahead of the T20I series.

Here are the details for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming and LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How To Watch

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, November 19.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network channel.

Where to follow the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website alongside the FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)