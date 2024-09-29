Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Scorecard Updates: Sri Lanka historic innings victory, aim to wrap up series.
Sri Lanka cricket team.© AFP
SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: With six wickets down in their follow-on and still trailing Sri Lanka by nearly 300 runs, New Zealand will have to put up a massive effort to avoid an innings defeat. After Sri Lanka put up a massive 602 in the first innings, with three different players scoring centuries, the bowlers skittled out the Kiwi batting for just 88 in the first innings, and promptly enforced a follow-on. Sri Lanka eye a big win and a historic 2-0 series win at home soil over New Zealand. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 26, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
SL
602/5d
NZ
(f/o) 88&256/6 (53.4)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.77
Batsman
Glenn Phillips
61* (75)
Mitchell Santner
15 (28)
Bowler
Nishan Peiris
126/4 (23)
Prabath Jayasuriya
98/1 (23.4)
Topics mentioned in this article
1 run.
No run.
Around off. Blocked.
FOUR! Nicely played! The reverse sweep comes out. This is hit through point. The ball races away to the fence in no time.
Flatter and on the pads. Phillips works it to square leg.
Full and on the pads. This is worked to mid-wicket.
Around off. Floated up. Blocked.
FOUR! Off the outside edge! That went quickly. Flatter and outside off. Santner looks to cut. This goes off the outside edge, past the gully fielder who did not have enough time to react and down to the third man fence.
On middle. Defended.
On middle. This is worked through square leg for one.
FOUR! Off the outside edge! Flatter and outside off. Phillips rocks back and looks to cut. This goes past the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
Quicker and on middle. This is kept out.
On off. Santner leans forward and pushes it to cover.
Fires this one in. It is a little too short. This is pushed past cover for one.
Flatter and around off. A little bit of turn away. Phillips pushes it to cover.
FOUR! Risk free! This is way too full and on middle. Phillips lofts it over the bowler's head and this races away to the fence. He brings up his fifty in style. A fighting knock from him. Still a long way to go.
Lands it around off. Nicely tossed up. Phillips pushes it to cover.
Steps down the track and pushes it wide of the bowler. A quick run.
Pushes this one through. This is punched past cover for two.
On off. This is pushed down to long off for one.