SL vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: With six wickets down in their follow-on and still trailing Sri Lanka by nearly 300 runs, New Zealand will have to put up a massive effort to avoid an innings defeat. After Sri Lanka put up a massive 602 in the first innings, with three different players scoring centuries, the bowlers skittled out the Kiwi batting for just 88 in the first innings, and promptly enforced a follow-on. Sri Lanka eye a big win and a historic 2-0 series win at home soil over New Zealand. (Live Scorecard)