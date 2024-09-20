Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the second day of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka from 255/4 in Galle.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the second day of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka from 255/4 in Galle. At Stumps, Daryl Mitchell (41*) and Tom Blundell (18*) were standing unbeaten at the crease as the Kiwis trail by 50 runs. Earlier in the day, half-centuries from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put New Zealand in the driving seat. For New Zealand, William ORourke registered a five-wicket haul and helped his side bundle out Sri Lanka at 305. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 18, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
SL
305
NZ
255/4 (72.0)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.54
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
41* (60)
Tom Blundell
18 (52)
Bowler
Ramesh Mendis
69/1 (17)
Prabath Jayasuriya
99/1 (31)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SL vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates
Welcome to the action of Day 3 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The match is moving in some pace as after Day 2, the game is equally balanced and feels whoever dominates the ‘moving day’ will certainly have a chance to win the match. Sri Lanka scored 305 runs as they failed to add much to the overnight score of Day 1. The first session of Day 2 saw just 5 overs being bowled, thanks to the unwanted rain at Galle but after that there was plenty of action and we saw the Kiwi batters come out with a lot of intent. They scored at brisk pace with Latham taking the charge up front. Williamson then scored a fine fifty with Ravindra who looked well set but got out in quick succession along with Williamson to Dhananjaya de Silva. The Kiwis have a lot of batting left and still are 50 runs behind. Sri Lanka will hope they bowl some tight lines and lengths and put some pressure on the batters. An intersection first session is coming up. Stay tuned.
...Day 3, Session 1...
So, hard to tell who is on top right now. Slightly favour New Zealand as there is plenty of batting left for them and are scoring at a quick rate as well but Sri Lanka have to come back stronger on Day 3 as they'll look to make early inroads. Join us for the action of Day 3 at 4.05 am GMT and earlier for the build up. Till then, cheers!
Earlier, New Zealand took under just four overs to bowl out Sri Lanka's remaining three wickets. The Lankans ended for 305 runs just after a rain delay. Sri Lanka may have hoped to score some more runs. Soon after, the Kiwis had a solid session, reaching 136/2 at tea, trailing Sri Lanka by 169 runs. Despite losing Devon Conway early for 17, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson built a strong partnership of 73 runs off 20 overs. Latham was in control against the spinners but fell to Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed his first wicket when Latham was caught off a top edge while attempting a sweep. Williamson played positively, remaining unbeaten on 40. Both, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson fell to Dhananjaya de Silva but Mitchell and Blundell have done well to end the day without losing anymore wickets.
The umpires get together and have a chat. They think the light is not good enough and that will be STUMPS. The partnership between Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell has balanced this game quite equally at the end of Day 2. It was a much needed partnership of 59 runs as Sri Lanka were looking to sneak in some wickets but were not at their best in the final phase of the third session.
Tossed up on off, Blundell leans across and defends.
Prabath Jayasuriya targets the stumps, on middle, Blundell defends.
Too full and on middle, Blundell prods and blocks.
Flighted full and on middle, Blundell blocks.
FOUR! Fractionally short and on middle, Blundell pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Loosener!
On middle, Mitchell works it through square leg for a single.
Bowls it well outside off, Blundell leaves it alone.
Flatter and wide of off, Blundell punches it to cover.
Tad short and on middle, Blundell bunts it to mid-wicket.
Tossed up on middle, Blundell plays it to the leg side.
Slower in the air, full and on middle, Blundell tucks it to square leg.
250 up for the Kiwis! Fuller and on middle, Mitchell plays it to square leg for a single.
Very full and on middle, Blundell turns it in front of short leg.
Floated full on middle, Blundell blocks it to cover.
Bowls it outside off, Mitchell nudges it to mid-wcket for one.