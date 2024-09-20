Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the second day of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka from 255/4 in Galle. At Stumps, Daryl Mitchell (41*) and Tom Blundell (18*) were standing unbeaten at the crease as the Kiwis trail by 50 runs. Earlier in the day, half-centuries from Tom Latham and Kane Williamson put New Zealand in the driving seat. For New Zealand, William ORourke registered a five-wicket haul and helped his side bundle out Sri Lanka at 305. (Live Scorecard)