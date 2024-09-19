Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates:
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be resuming their proceedings from 302/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Galle. At Stumps on Day 1, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch but Kamindu provided a confident and calm performance, stitching a 103-run stand with Kusal Mendis. New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka's top order, taking two wickets as the hosts reached 88 at lunch. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 18, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
SL
302/7 (88.0)
NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.43
Batsman
Ramesh Mendis
14 (42)
Prabath Jayasuriya
0* (5)
Bowler
Ajaz Patel
58/1 (18)
Mitchell Santner
64/0 (19)
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates
The Galle pitch always produces a bit of turn but it was the pacer William O'Rourke who took three wickets. Phillips too rolled his arms and managed two wickets to his name. Sri Lanka still have a bit of batting left and if they somehow manage to get over 350, they’ll take the driving seat in this first Test match. Let’s see how things pan out. Stay tuned.
Hello everyone! It’s time for the action of Day 2 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The highlight of Day 1 was predicted tthat the rain will hamper the proceedings but turned out the new rising star of Lanka, Kamindu Mendis yet again showed his immense maturity to notch a brilliant ton against the Kiwis. He looked well oiled for a big score but fell right at the end of Day 1 which has given the Kiwis a bit of hope to run through the tail quickly and restrict Lanka under 350.
...DAY 2, SESSION 1...
Right then, the first day of this Test match has remained unscathed even after chances of rain throughout the day and we have had 88 overs worth of play. The average first-innings total at Galle is about 365 runs and Sri Lanka seem to be heading close to that but with the loss of Kamindu Mendis, they will have to be watchful on Day 2. Can the Kiwis regroup and knock over the Lankan tail early on Day 2? Only time will tell. Join us on Thursday at 3.30 am GMT for the build-up of Day 2 with the cricketing action scheduled to begin at 4.30 am GMT.
New Zealand were very competitive with the ball in the first two sessions but everyone knew that the pitch would flatten out, especially after Tea and that's what happened but their frontline spinners didn't do much justice either. Ajaz Patel had a torrid time after his initial spell of 10 overs and whilst Mitchell Santner bowled tight, he didn't look like picking up a wicket. Young pacer, William O'Rourke was the star with 3 wickets and towards the end, Patel did come back to get the crucial wicket of Kamindu Mendis as all-rounder Glenn Phillips did a lot of the heavy lifting to make up the overs and bowled decently well too.
The final session was Lanka's best in terms of not just runs scored but the scoring rate as well which ensured, they knocked over 300 plus runs on Day 1 and set up the Test match nicely. Kamindu Mendis was the star of the show with a score of 50 or more now in all of his 7 Tests and his partnership worth 103 runs along with Kusal Mendis was the backbone of Lanka's first innings. Kusal fell after reaching his fifty but Kamindu went on to score a stellar ton before falling to a fine delivery a few minutes before the end of the day's play which has now allowed New Zealand to just sneak back into the game.
What a day of Test cricket we have witnessed in Galle. It was engrossing and things ebbed and flowed at a brisk pace and at the end of it all, hosts Sri Lanka will be the happier of the two sides heading into Day 2 not by much though.
Looped up, on off, Ramesh Mendis blocks it out. And that will be STUMPS on DAY 1.
With a bit more revs, Santner bowls this full and on middle, Ramesh Mendis knocks it to mid on.
Fired in full, on middle and off, Ramesh Mendis with a straight bat blocks it down the deck.
Slants this full and slightly down leg, Ramesh Mendis moves away from the line and leaves it alone.
Full and attacking the stumps, Ramesh Mendis offers a solid front foot block.
Fuller in length and on off, Ramesh Mendis drives it to cover.
Flighted up now on the stumps, Prabath Jayasuriya just eases it back to Ajaz Patel who will get a wicket-maiden over in his bag.
Nice and full again on off stump, Prabath Jayasuriya drives the ball away towards cover again.
Tossed up, full and on off, Prabath Jayasuriya stays leg side of the ball and pushes it out to covers.
Full again, pretty quick and straight, Prabath Jayasuriya blocks it off.
Darted in full on middle and leg, Prabath Jayasuriya jams it out.
Prabath Jayasuriya is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, that exploded off the deck and Kamindu Mendis has to walk back now after a fine, fine knock. Ajaz Patel gets his man and New Zealand have the crucial breakthrough. Patel tosses the ball up on a dragged length and outside off, the ball pitches on a rough patch and turns back in sharply with extra bounce. Mendis tries to back away and cut but the ball catches the shoulder of the bat and lobs up behind the keeper. Daryl Mitchell from first slip moves swiftly and takes the catch.