Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be resuming their proceedings from 302/7 on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Galle. At Stumps on Day 1, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier, Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch but Kamindu provided a confident and calm performance, stitching a 103-run stand with Kusal Mendis. New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke had earlier rattled Sri Lanka's top order, taking two wickets as the hosts reached 88 at lunch. (Live Scorecard)