Sri Lanka and Australia will square off in three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests beginning June 7 and the tour will get underway with the T2OI series. Ahead of the matches, Australia's left-handed batter Travis Head has revealed why he is expecting not to be in the playing XI for the ODIs. David Warner would be back to partner skipper Aaron Finch at the top; hence Head is being realistic about his chances.

Head had opened in the ODI series against Pakistan as Warner had taken rest. The left-handed batter had finished that series as Australia's second-highest run-scorer.

"It means I probably won't start (in the ODI series). I'm realistic in that Davey (Warner) and Finchy are back together at the top of the order, and then you've got a middle-order that's so set in that side it's a hard one to get into," Head told cricket.com.au.

"I think the plan is to see the lay of the land for the first couple of ODIs and, if the opportunity isn't quite there and a spot doesn't open up, then there's a chance for me to play in the second Australia A (four-day) game and turn my focus to the Test series," he added.

Head has opened for Australia in 15 innings, managing to score 683 runs at an average of 45.53 with two centuries and five half-centuries.

"I'm probably the unfortunate one at the moment who's just out of that ODI starting XI, but it's great to be back in the squad and I hope I've been able to force the selectors hand a bit over the last 18 months or so with domestic form and then in Pakistan," said Head.

"I'll try to keep banging the door down, and that's all you can really do," he added.

The T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka will conclude on June 11 and then the ODI series will kickstart on June 14 in Pallekele.