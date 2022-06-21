The ongoing five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia has become interesting as the Dasun Shanaka-led side has bounced back with two consecutive wins after the losing the first game to the guests. While the Lankans lost the T20I series 1-2 to Australia, they now have a good chance to bag the ODI series and avenge the defeat. Stakes were high when the two teams met each other for the third ODI on Sunday, but it was umpire Kumar Dharmasena, who hogged more limelight that any Sri Lankan or Australian player in the game.

Dharmasena grabbed eyeballs as he almost took a catch during the game while umpiring on the leg side.

During Australia's batting, Alex Carey hit a short ball towards square-leg umpire Dharmasena, whose reflexes forced him to attempt for a catch. But Dharmasena soon realised that he was an umpire in the match and not a fielder. He pulled himself back on the very last moment from the line of the ball.

Watch the video here:

Kumar Dharmasena going for a catch in SL vs Aus Odi match pic.twitter.com/DYyxn6kEsy — Sportsfan Cricket (@sportsfan_cric) June 20, 2022

Talking about the match on Sunday, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. He led his side from the front with a 62-run knock before the likes of Travis Head (70 not out) and Alex Carey (49 not out) could eventually propel the side to 291/6 in 50 overs.

In return, Sri Lanka got home with six wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Pathum Nissanka scored 137 runs while Kusal Mendis gave supported him with an 87-run knock before getting retired hurt. Nissanka bagged the Player of the Match award.

With the win, Sri Lanka leads the five-match series 2-1. The sides face each other next for the fourth game on June 21 at the same venue.