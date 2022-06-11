Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Aim To Avoid Series Sweep vs Australia
SL vs AUS Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be aiming for an improved batting performance as Australia eye a series sweep.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Updates: Sri Lanka will look to put in a better performance with the bat to try and deny Australia a series clean sweep when they face off in the 3rd T20 International (T20I) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka could only muster scores of 128 and 124/9 batting first in the first two T20Is, with Australian pacers running rampant. After suffering a 10-wicket defeat in the first game, they showed an improved bowling display in the second T20I, getting Australia down to 99/7 in the 12th over, but Matthew Wade saw the visitors home with his knock of 26. While Australia may look to try some different players out with the series in the bag, Sri Lanka will focus on getting their batters to put on a better display, having struggled to cope with the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson. (Live Scorecard)
SL vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama (In for Nuwan Thushara).
Australia (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Josh Inglis (In for Mitchell Marsh), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Sri Lanka on the other hand needs to step up with the bat. In both the games, we witnessed a batting collapse from the hosts. They do have a quality side but have not been able to click. Their bowling unit looks strong but if they had some more runs on the board the outcome could have been different in the second T20I. Sri Lanka will want to put their best foot forward and finish this series on a high. A victory in this game can give them some kind of confidence going into the ODI series as well. Will they be able to avoid a whitewash? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.