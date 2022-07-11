Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal holds the fort for Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka look to extend their lead against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test. Sri Lanka continued to dominate Australia with the bat as they reached 431/6 on Day 3. They now lead the guests by 67 runs. Dinesh Chandimal remained not out on 118 while Kamindu Mendis was dismissed on 61 on Sunday. Resuming at their overnight score of 184/2, Sri Lanka added another 247 runs in the 86 overs bowled on Day 3. Kusal Mendis missed his century as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on his individual score of 85, while Angelo Mathews scored 52 runs before becoming the victim of Mitchell Starc. Kamindu Mendis (61) was cleaned up by Mitchell Swepson on the day, while Niroshan Dickwella's wicket was claimed by Lyon. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here are the Live Score Updates from 2nd Test Between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from Galle International Stadium