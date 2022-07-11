Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal Holds Fort As Sri Lanka Look To Extend Lead
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live: Dinesh Chandimal will look to help Sri Lanka extend their lead
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal holds the fort for Sri Lanka as Sri Lanka look to extend their lead against Australia on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test. Sri Lanka continued to dominate Australia with the bat as they reached 431/6 on Day 3. They now lead the guests by 67 runs. Dinesh Chandimal remained not out on 118 while Kamindu Mendis was dismissed on 61 on Sunday. Resuming at their overnight score of 184/2, Sri Lanka added another 247 runs in the 86 overs bowled on Day 3. Kusal Mendis missed his century as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on his individual score of 85, while Angelo Mathews scored 52 runs before becoming the victim of Mitchell Starc. Kamindu Mendis (61) was cleaned up by Mitchell Swepson on the day, while Niroshan Dickwella's wicket was claimed by Lyon. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
SL vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live
It was a tiring day for the bowlers and Australia were feeling a bit exhausted in the end. If they had taken the chances came towards them, they could probably would be batting right now. Talking about reality, there is some spin on offer on this pitch and Australia will hope to take the remaining four wickets in the first session itself and not allow Sri Lanka to run away with a big lead. Stay tuned for further updates.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the action of Day 4 of this Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. It’s really hard to say who is on top currently. The hosts have a lead of 67 runs and still have Dinesh Chandimal out there so expect them to continue the good work and stretch the lead around 150. He is unbeaten on 118 and will hope the tail-enders give him a bit of support from the other end.
…Day 4, Session 1…
Right then! Still, a long way to go in this game! Day 4 promises to be a cracker as Sri Lanka will look to extend the lead while Australia will hope to take the remaining four wickets quickly. Join us for the action at 10 am IST (4.30 am GMT). Join us early for the build up as well. Till then, Cheers!
Dinesh Chandimal edged one to the keeper and there was a big appeal for it but turned down. He was on some 30-odd runs and Australia were without reviews at that time. Things could have been different if they had one but that is not the case. There were a couple of more LBW appeals and stumping chances as well but none went in the Aussie's favour and due to that, the visitors are slightly behind in this game. Nathan Lyon was the most consistent bowler for them. He bowled more than 50 overs while Swepson too was tight from the other side. The spinners clearly had a say but one can feel, if Alex Carey was more pro-active behind the stumps. They could have been in a better position.
This session saw Dinesh Chandimal getting to his century and Kamindu Mendis, on his debut scoring a fine fifty. Chandimal is still hanging there while Ramesh Mendis has done well to survive the last hour. Sri Lanka are in a good position courtesy of some excellent batting performance.
Sri Lanka started the day trailing 180 runs and they have ended Day 3 with a lead of 67 runs. An excellent batting performance from the hosts. Apart from Nissanka, everyone in the top six went on to score more than fifty. It was a day full of batting with Dinesh Chandimal remaining unbeaten at the end of the Day. He will be very crucial for Sri Lanka on Day 4.
Loopy delivery outside off, Ramesh Mendis pushes it towards covers. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 3.
Full and on middle, Dinesh Chandimal eases it to long on for a single.
Floated on off, blocked towards covers.
Tossed up on middle, turning away. Dinesh Chandimal lets it go to the keeper.
Floated on off, Chandimal guides it short covers.
tossed up on middle, turned away sharply. Dinesh Chandimal leaves it.
Marnus Labuschagne to bowl what could probably be the last over.
Loopy one on leg, Mendis pushes to mid on. Mendis is trying to waste time here by talking to the square leg umpire.
Full and on middle, defended.
Tossed up on middle, Mendis blocks it out to the leg side.
Flatter on middle, turning away. Mendis tries to play it but gets beaten on his outside edge.
Flatter and quicker outside off, Mendis lets it go to the keeper.
Full-toss down the leg, Dinesh Chandimal drives it wide of long on for a single.