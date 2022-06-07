Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20I Live Updates: Aaron Finch Hopes To Bring Joy In SL
Australia will play three Twenty20 internationals, five one-day internationals and two Test matches during the tour, which ends July 12.
Sri Lanka's T20I squad for Australia series: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.
Australian squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka:Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa
SL vs AUS Live Updates
Cricketing action from all over the globe is coming thick and fast and it is now time for Australia's tour to Sri Lanka to begin. It is a long tour with both sides battling it out across all three formats of the game. First up, is the three-match T20I series and the first two of those matches will be held at the R. Premadasa in Colombo. These two sides have already faced each other in a T20I series earlier this year but that was down-under and Australia won a well-contested series 4-1. The hosts though are coming off an away Test series win against Bangladesh but they do face the reigning T20 World Champions which is a whole new ball game. Sri Lanka have a few T20 specialists and the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana and especially Wanindu Hasaranga have had a stellar Indian T20 League campaign which is a good sign for them. Plus, they have also roped in legendary white-ball bowler Lasith Malinga as their bowling consultant and it will be interesting to see how much his input will affect the in-game bowling. The visitors on the other hand are up for their second long tour to the sub-continent this year. They had a fairly successful series in Pakistan, winning the Test series and doing well in the white-ball series as well. Australia will be without their coach Andrew McDonald at least for the time being as he tested positive for covid-19 before travelling to Sri Lanka. But Australia are a powerhouse no matter the shortest or the longest format of the game and they will look to stamp their authority right from the first game of the tour. David Warner had a very good outing in the Indian T20 League and the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell too had some memorable performances. Coming to the bowling, Josh Hazlewood was one of the bright sparks as he continued oozing confidence but the lack of sub-continental experience in the bowling department is a slight worry for the visitors. Given the sub-continental conditions, there are some chances of rain but we hope it stays away and we might see spin playing a major role and the battle between the two leggies, Wanindu Hasaranga and Mitchell Swepson might just prove to be the difference. It's a long tour ahead but expect it to start off with some fireworks. Who are you backing?