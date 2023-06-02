SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score: Hosts Struggle To Put Partnerships Together
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Score:Afghanistan captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz won the toss and opted to bowl first. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka take another step forward towards ODI World Cup preparations as they square off in a 50-over assignment in the island nation. With their full-strength sides, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off in the first ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Ahead of the toss, Sri Lanka handed debut cap to bowler Dushan Hemantha, who will be making his ODI debut for the Lankans. (LIVE Scorecard)
Afghanistan Playing XI:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Sri Lanka Playing XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live
No run.
No run.
Floated, full and on middle, Pathum Nissanka tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Angelo Mathews taps it in front of covers for a single.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack.
Fullish, on off, Angelo Mathews drives it through covers for one.
This is on a hard length and on off, angling away, Angelo Mathews tries to block it out but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Touch fuller, on off, Angelo Mathews miscues his drive back to the bowler.
Back of a length and outside off, Pathum Nissanka cuts it towards sweeper covers for a single.
FOUR! Nice shot! Fareed Ahmad lands this short and on middle, Pathum Nissanka gets on top of the bounce and pulls it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
Fareed Ahmad starts with a good-length delivery around off, Pathum Nissanka pushes it towards cover-point.
Powerplay 2! The fielding side can now have up to 4 players outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Fareed Ahmad replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi.
FUller one on off, Angelo Mathews pushes this to mid on for no run.
Fuller one around off, Angelo Mathews glances this to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
On a length around middle, Angelo Mathews pushes this to cover-point for no run.
On a length around middle, Pathum Nissanka pulls this to deep square leg for a single.
On a length around off, Pathum Nissanka defends this off the front foot.
Fuller one on off, Pathum Nissanka tucks this to square leg for no run.
Fuller one around middle, Angelo Mathews flicks this to long leg for a couple of runs.
Back of a length angling away from the batter, Angelo Mathews takes his guard down and lets it fly in the hands of the keeper.