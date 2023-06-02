Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Live Score:Afghanistan captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz won the toss and opted to bowl first. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka take another step forward towards ODI World Cup preparations as they square off in a 50-over assignment in the island nation. With their full-strength sides, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka face off in the first ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Ahead of the toss, Sri Lanka handed debut cap to bowler Dushan Hemantha, who will be making his ODI debut for the Lankans. (LIVE Scorecard)

Afghanistan Playing XI:Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Sri Lanka Playing XI:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara

Here are the live score and updates of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI from Hambantota: