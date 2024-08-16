Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket following allegations of an anti-doping violation during the Lankan Premier League. The SLC announced the decision with immediate effect on Friday, with the alleged incident taking place during the recently-concluded LPL where he captained Galle Marvels. "The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," SLC's statement read.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances."

The left-hander has also been previously summoned by the SLC for his poor disciplinary record.

The 31-year-old last played for Sri Lanka in March last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)