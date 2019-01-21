Sri Lanka Cricket Corruption: ICC Satisfied With Progress Of Amnesty Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has stated that the anti-corruption amnesty conduct in Sri Lanka is progressing satisfactorily. Alex Marshall, ICC's General Manager, Anti-Corruption, said that he was satisfied with the progress of the 15-day amnesty that has almost completed a week. People have come forward with new information within this period that is conducted from January 16 to 31. The participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes previously failed to report any information related to corrupt activities in cricket in that country.

“I would urge any more players or participants who have any information concerning corrupt conduct to come forward over the next week and share it with us in the strictest of confidence without any fear of repercussions,” Marshall said in a press release.

Under these codes, participants, both domestic and international are obliged to report without any delay, details of incidents, approaches or information that they receive involving corrupt conduct. Failing to report will amount into a serious offence and result in a ban from international cricket up to five years, the release added.

The ICC also has an ACU representative based in Sri Lanka during the period of amnesty.

If any participant requires further information regarding the details of the amnesty, they should contact the ICC using the methods detailed above, it further said.