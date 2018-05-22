 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sri Lanka Board Hikes Cricket Wages By 34 Per Cent

Updated: 22 May 2018 19:33 IST

A total of 33 players under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket will also see match fees increase substantially despite dismal results on the field last year.

Sri Lanka Board Hikes Cricket Wages By 34 Per Cent
A total of 33 players are under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket © AFP

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Tuesday increased wages for national players by more than a third after making record profits in 2017. A total of 33 players under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket will also see match fees increase substantially despite dismal results on the field last year."Sri Lanka Cricket raised the wages of national players by 34 percent for the period of 2018/19, following strong results achieved during the concluded financial year," it said in a statement. It did not give a breakdown of individual salaries, but they are known to be among the highest paid individuals in Sri Lanka. Last week, SLC announced a record annual profit of 2.12 billion rupees ($14 million) for 2017, 33 times what it made the year before.

Revenues of six billion rupees were roughly double 2016 figures. Official sources attributed the sharp profit rise to a packed 2017 calendar which featured home series against Bangladesh, India and Zimbabwe. Broadcasting earnings from an India tour were thought to be a major contributor.

The cash bonanza was the only good news from a woeful spell for Sri Lanka cricket, with the islanders enduring their worst year on the pitch since winning the World Cup in 1996.

They suffered a series defeat against India, lost a home one-day series to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe and crashed out of the Champions Trophy early. 

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sri Lanka's cricket board on Tuesday increased wages for national players
  • The wages were increased by more than a third after making record profits
  • A total of 33 players are under contract to Sri Lanka Cricket
Related Articles
Sri Lanka Board Hikes Cricket Wages By 34 Per Cent
Sri Lanka Board Hikes Cricket Wages By 34 Per Cent
Return To Domestic Cricket For National Selection, SLC Selectors Warn Lasith Malinga
Return To Domestic Cricket For National Selection, SLC Selectors Warn Lasith Malinga
South Africa Announce Pakistan Cricket Series Dates, 1st Test On Boxing Day
South Africa Announce Pakistan Cricket Series Dates, 1st Test On Boxing Day
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera Named In ICC World XI Squad To Play Against The Windies
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera Named In ICC World XI Squad To Play Against The Windies
Asia Cup 2018 Cricket To Be Played In UAE In September
Asia Cup 2018 Cricket To Be Played In UAE In September
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.