Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of India lifting the 2007 T20 World Cup title. The MS Dhoni-led team beat Pakistan in a thrilling final in Johannesburg to win the maiden T20 World Cup. The match went down to the final over and MS Dhoni turned to the relatively unknown Joginder Sharma. The pacer went on to dismiss Misbah-ul-Haq to win the match for India, and Sreesanth, who took the all-important catch of Misbah, revealed why Dhoni opted for Joginder to bowl the final over.

"Dhoni bhai takes decisions like that and Dhoni bhai knows Jogi bhai very well," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

"Lot of people don't know that we used to play for Indian Airlines. Dhoni bhai, me, Yuvi paa, Bhajju paa, we all used to play for Indian Airlines. Joginder Sharma used to play for ONGC. So there were a lot of matches when we played for these companies, in Delhi or elsewhere," he revealed.

"So Dhoni bhai knows Jogi bhai's winning attitude. And he knows Jogi bhai has done it not just once and twice, he has done it many times. He had a lot of faith in him," he said.

Sreesanth went on to praise Dhoni's captaincy.

"And that's what I said earlier. Who's the best captain? Those who work with individuals and believe in the players. And even when the players don't believe in themselves, the great captains will come up to you and make you believe in your belief system," the former India pacer said.

"So I think I was not surprised. I was very confident that whatever decision Dhoni bhai has been taking till then were successful so I was just praying that it works out."