South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live Score: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers Give Steady Start To WI Against SA
South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live:Brandon King and Kyle Mayers have started the proceedings for West Indies against South Africa. South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Temba Bavuma has been rested from the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the last game. After the first match was called-off due to rain, West Indies won the second ODI by 48 runs and took 1-0 lead in the series. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch a victory. (Live Scorecard)
South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah
SA vs WI, 3rd ODI, Live
Four!
No run.
No run.
Back of a length and angling in on leg, Brandon King looks to clip but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
FOUR! Classy! Full and at the stumps, Brandon King picks the length early and presents a full face of the bat. Drives it back past the bowler for a boundary.
Back of a length outside off, Kyle Mayers stays back and runs it down to third man for a run.
A loud shout for LBW but turned down! Fuller this time and on middle, Kyle Mayers goes for the drive but gets an inside edge onto his pad. Wayne Parnell appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Aiden Markram isn't convinced enough and they opt not to review.
Wayne Parnell to continue...
Brilliant review from Brandon King! Lungi Ngidi bowls this one on a good length on middle, the ball jags back in sharply after pitching. Brandon King stays back to defend but does not account for the sharp inward movement. The ball catches him on the back leg and in front of the stumps. South Africa go up in unison and the umpire raises the finger. Brandon King is convinced and he goes for the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat but it is missing the stumps on Ball Tracking. Brandon King survives as the on-field decision is overturned.
FOUR! Goes searching for swing and bowls it full and wide outside off, Brandon King gets the width he needs and thrashes this one over point for a boundary.
Beauty! Lungi Ngidi pitches this one on a good length in the channel outside off, Brandon King gets forward to defend but gets beaten by the away movement.
Leg bye! Back of a length this time and tailing in on leg, Kyle Mayers looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh. The ball rolls behind square on the leg side and batters cross.
Lands it on a length and shaping away, just outside off, Brandon King steers it down to third man for a run.
Back of a length and angling in on leg, Kyle Mayers turns this one down to fine leg for a single.
FOUR! Strays onto the pads on a length, Brandon King rolls his wrists and glances it through square leg for his third boundary.
Full and drifting in on leg, Brandon King pushes with a straight bat to mid on.
Kyle Mayers is underway! Pitches it full and outside off, Kyle Mayers gets to the pitch of the delivery and drives it through extra cover. There is a yes-no situation in the middle for the second run, Wayne Parnell collects the throw and hits at the non-striker's end but Kyle Mayers is safely in.
Serves it fuller in length and going away outside off, Kyle Mayers gets forward and lets it be.
WIDE! Another loose delivery, this time swinging way outside off, Kyle Mayers slashes but misses.
WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays it down the leg side, Kyle Mayers lets the ball pass and the umpire signals a wide.