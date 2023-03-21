South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Live:Brandon King and Kyle Mayers have started the proceedings for West Indies against South Africa. South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Temba Bavuma has been rested from the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the last game. After the first match was called-off due to rain, West Indies won the second ODI by 48 runs and took 1-0 lead in the series. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward in order to clinch a victory. (Live Scorecard)

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah

Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI match between South Africa and West Indies, straight from the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom :