South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series from Wednesday at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Spin pair Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been drafted into South Africa's team for the second Test. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder and in-form batsman Ryan Rickelton also come into the starting XI at the Wanderers on Wednesday as South Africa look to build on their 87-run win in the first Test at Centurion. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SA vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live
Hello and welcome to the second and final Test match between South Africa and the Windies. The hosts won the first match by no means it was a comprehensive performance by them. The pitch was tough to bat on and the bowlers came out on top particularly to rattle West Indies out. The tourists though will be disappointed as they had the upper hand in the game for quite a while but somehow lost the plot.
...Day 1, Session 1...
With Australia having booked a spot in the World Test Championship final, the race to decide the second finalist hots up. South Africa kept their hopes alive with a vital win against the touring West Indies side in the first Test of the two-match series. We focus our attention on the second match with the hosts hunting a 2-0 whitewash while the visitors will be eager to level the series after falling short of the target by 87 runs. The Proteas won the toss in the previous game and opted to bat first and powered by a good opening partnership with Aiden Markram reaching his century, they posted a strong first-inning total. Several West Indies batters got off to decent starts but could not convert them to bigger scores and fell short in the first inning by 130 runs. A strong bowling performance by the visitors got them back in the game and they had a target of 247 to chase down but could not get over the line. Aiden Markram has reinvented himself as an opener and is forming a solid partnership with Dean Elgar. They will definitely be worried about the form of their middle order comprising Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, and skipper Temba Bavuma who was dismissed on a duck in both innings. The tail stuck around adding crucial runs but it was the bowlers that ruled the roost. Anrich Nortje claimed a five-wicket haul in the first inning but will miss this game as he suffered mild discomfort in his groin. All 40 wickets in the game were taken by the fast bowlers with Kagiso Rabada taking six wickets in the second inning to add to the two he took the first time around and there is ample support from Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. West Indies need their openers to click with Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul both failing to get runs under their belt. Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood got a half-century in each inning but their middle order failed miserably and they will need Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, and Joshua Da Silva to contribute with the bat. Their pace bowlers also were on song with Alzarri Joseph taking five wickets in the first inning and Kemar Roach responsible for South Africa’s collapse with a five-wicket haul in the second outing. We expect this game to be another closely-contested affair with loads of action to look forward to.