South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Updates: South Africa will take on West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series from Wednesday at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Spin pair Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have been drafted into South Africa's team for the second Test. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder and in-form batsman Ryan Rickelton also come into the starting XI at the Wanderers on Wednesday as South Africa look to build on their 87-run win in the first Test at Centurion. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and West Indies from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Kumar: COA Were Not Interested In Tackling Corruption