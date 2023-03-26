South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:West Indies have lost their first wicket against South Africa. Currently, Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers are standing unbeaten at the crease. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series, at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday. West Indies new skipper Rovman Powell guided his side to a three-wicket win over the Proteas in a rain-curtailed first T20I match on Saturday. The match was reduced to 11 overs a side but produced 263 runs and 15 wickets in a frantic contest. Powell, who took over from Nicholas Pooran last month, hit 43 not out off 18 balls as the West Indies chased down a South African total of 131 for eight with three balls to spare. (Live Scorecard)

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies, straight from the SuperSport Park, Centurion: