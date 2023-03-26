South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers Solid As West Indies Change Gear vs SA
SA vs WI, 2nd T20I Live: West Indies have lost their first wicket against South Africa. Currently, Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers are standing unbeaten at the crease
South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:West Indies have lost their first wicket against South Africa. Currently, Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers are standing unbeaten at the crease. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series, at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday. West Indies new skipper Rovman Powell guided his side to a three-wicket win over the Proteas in a rain-curtailed first T20I match on Saturday. The match was reduced to 11 overs a side but produced 263 runs and 15 wickets in a frantic contest. Powell, who took over from Nicholas Pooran last month, hit 43 not out off 18 balls as the West Indies chased down a South African total of 131 for eight with three balls to spare. (Live Scorecard)
West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Sheldon Cottrell
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
SA vs WI, 2nd T20I, Live
Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
A single to end but 21 from the over! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! Dealing in boundaries at the moment! Shorter and outside off, Kyle Mayers cuts it again and it goes past point and into the fence.
FOUR! Cut away! This is shorter and outside off, this is cut hard through point for another boundary.
Well bowled! A yorker now on off, it is jammed out towards point.
SIX! That is out of here! That is a strong, strong shot. Wow! Shorter and on middle, this is hammered over the mid-wicket fence for a massive biggie.
SIX! What a shot that is! Wow! Some power! Fuller and outside off, this is lofted over the cover fence for a biggie.
A dot to end! Good comeback after the first two balls. Shorter and outside off, Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses.
Around off, a slower one. Charles looks to drag it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
On off, this is pushed to covers.
On the pads, Mayers looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
FOUR! This is right off the middle! Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for a boundary.
FOUR! Off the inside edge! Shorter and angled into the body, Kyle Mayers looks to pull, it goes off the inside edge down to the fine leg fence.
FOUR! A boundary to end another huge over! Fuller and outside off, this is carved over point for a boundary.
Another one on the shorter side, angling it away. Johnson Charles looks to pull but misses.
SIX! BANG! Hammered! Charles in into the 40s in no time. This is shorter and on middle, it is pulled hard and over the square leg fence.
On off, this is pushed to cover.
FOUR! Cut away! That is a top shot. This was around off, not a lot of room on offer. Johnson Charles still cuts it behind point and it races away to the fence.
SIX! BANG! That is right in the slot and put away! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over the long on fence for a biggie.
Good steam! Bangs it in short and outside off, Kyle Mayers looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.