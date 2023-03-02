Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Aiden Markram Key For 4-Down South Africa vs West Indies
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are four wickets down against West Indies in their second innings of the ongoing first Test in Centurion
1st Test, Day 3 Live: Aiden Markram stands strong for South Africa in Centurion.© AFP
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are four wickets down against West Indies in their second innings of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. Aiden Markram, who came to South Africa's rescue in the first innings, was batting unbeaten on 35, and will be joined in the middled by Heinrich Klaasen, when the play resumes. The hosts were 49/4, following Keegan Petersen's dismissal on the final ball on Wednesday. Day 2 ended dramatically with the West Indies hitting back after their batting crumbled after tea. South Africa look to extend their 179-run lead in order to set a strong target on the board for the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies from the SuperSport Park, Centurion
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2023, Feb 28, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
SA
342&49/4 (8.1)
WI
212
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6
% chance to win
SA 75%
Draw 2%
WI 23%
Batsman
Aiden Markram
35 (33)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
17/2 (4)
Jason Holder
0/1 (0.1)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SA vs WI, 1st Test Live Updates
The first session could well dictate which way this game is heading towards. If Windies manage to take wickets quickly, they would feel they will have a chance but if the hosts manage to get a good partnership, they can well and truly move well ahead of the game. The hosts will yet again rely on the likes of Markram who is well set and hope he can find an able partner. Windies on the other hand, need to hit the right lines and lengths right from the word go.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
That lead could well prove to be vital as South Africa have lost 4 in quick succession. The lead is still a healthy one and they have their star from the first innings still out there. One good stand is what they'll be hoping for as anything above 300 won't be an easy chase. Aiden Markram will be key for the home team. Windies on the other hand, need to continue what they did in the last session. They would be desperately wanting to chase something below 250. Can they keep the hosts under that? We will find out. Join us back at 1330 IST (8 am GMT) and earlier for the build up. Cheers!
The story could have been a lot different had the Windies middle order fired. They were in a good position at 169 for 3 but then wickets fell in heaps. Nortje was the star and helped his side gain a big lead with his five-fer.
Yet another excellent day of cricket and this game is turning out to be an exciting one, especially after the bowling performance by Windies in the last session. When South Africa got a big lead, it seemed like they would run away with the game but the Windies have fought back but the advantage still lies with the hosts.
OUT! LBW! Holder strikes on his first ball. What a start by him! A length ball angling on middle, it felt like it was too quick for Keegan Petersen who tries to flick but misses and gets hit plumb on pads. An appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Keegan Petersen knew it. Out it is. That will be the final ball. Stumps.
Outside off, kept out.
Shorter and on middle, this is tucked to square leg for one.
On middle, this is hit to square leg for one.
Full and outside off, defended to cover.
On a length and outside off. Markram solidly blocks.
Bumper on middle. Markram lets it go.
On a length and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
Length ball, outside off, punched to deep point for a brace.
FOUR! Short and outside off, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Full and outside off, driven to deep point for one.
Full and on off, bunted to mid-wicket for two more.
FOUR! While wickets are falling at the other end, Markram is batting brilliantly. On middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for four.
Short and on middle. Petersen sits under it.
On off, kept out.