SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: South Africa are four wickets down against West Indies in their second innings of the ongoing first Test in Centurion. Aiden Markram, who came to South Africa's rescue in the first innings, was batting unbeaten on 35, and will be joined in the middled by Heinrich Klaasen, when the play resumes. The hosts were 49/4, following Keegan Petersen's dismissal on the final ball on Wednesday. Day 2 ended dramatically with the West Indies hitting back after their batting crumbled after tea. South Africa look to extend their 179-run lead in order to set a strong target on the board for the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies from the SuperSport Park, Centurion

