South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates 1st Test
SA vs SL Live Updates1st Test: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the 1st in Durban.
SA vs SL Live Updates 1st Test: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the 1st in Durban. With the stakes high in the World Test Championship standings, this match is significant for both teams. Sri Lanka are slightly ahead in the WTC race and know that a series win can increase their chances for the WTC Final while South Africa will also keep their slim hopes alive. The visitors came into the series with confidence from an ODI series victory against New Zealand while South Africa is in doubts after their T20I series loss to India on home soil. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024, Nov 27, 2024
Day 1 | Lunch
SA
80/4 (20.4)
SL
Kingsmead, Durban
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.87
Batsman
Temba Bavuma
28 (47)
Kyle Verreynne
9* (16)
Bowler
Vishwa Fernando
17/1 (6.4)
Lahiru Kumara
35/2 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
As play resumes after the rain-interrupted session, the hosts will look to Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne to rebuild. For now, it's Sri Lanka who head into Lunch brimming with confidence after a stellar start. If there is no more rain during the break and the outfield is ready, the second session will begin around 10.06 am GMT. However, with all the rain forecasted throughout the day, it could be a stop-start kind of day. So, just keep an eye here as we will be providing regular updates.
The day began with high drama as South Africa lost both openers within the first three overs courtesy of the two Fernandos, leaving them reeling early on. The pair of Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma then took on the responsibility of steadying the ship. Bavuma, benefiting from two lives, displayed resilience and remains unbeaten on 28 at the break. Stubbs appeared to have found his rhythm but was undone by a sharp delivery from Lahiru Kumara, who claimed him just as he seemed set. Kumara struck again shortly after, sending David Bedingham back to the pavilion and leaving South Africa in deeper trouble.
LUNCH! SESSION SUMMARY - 20.4 overs, 4 wickets and 80 runs. The opening session of this Test match at Kingsmead, Durban, has firmly belonged to Sri Lanka. Under overcast skies, their seam bowlers took full advantage of the conditions, delivering a masterclass in Test match bowling. At the Lunch break, South Africa finds themselves struggling at 80/4, a testament to Sri Lanka's relentless attack.
The rain gods have finally shown their presence and the players and the umpires walk off the field right at the brink of LUNCH! In fact, the umpires have taken Lunch a couple of minutes ahead of the scheduled time which seems to be the sensible move here.
Pitched up and on middle and off, Kyle Verreynne keeps it out to the off side.
Good length and around off, angling away, Kyle Verreynne leaves it alone.
Touch fuller and on middle, Temba Bavuma clips it through square leg for a single.
FOUR! Good shot! Vishwa Fernando lands this back of a length and around off. Temba Bavuma opens the face of his bat and uses the pace on the ball to steer it through point for a boundary.
Fuller but way outside off, angles further away, Temba Bavuma leaves it alone. Wided.
FOUR! Classy shot! Much fuller from Lahiru Kumara, on middle, Kyle Verreynne presents the full face of the bat and drives it beautifully past the bowler for a boundary.