SA vs SL Live Updates 1st Test: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the 1st in Durban. With the stakes high in the World Test Championship standings, this match is significant for both teams. Sri Lanka are slightly ahead in the WTC race and know that a series win can increase their chances for the WTC Final while South Africa will also keep their slim hopes alive. The visitors came into the series with confidence from an ODI series victory against New Zealand while South Africa is in doubts after their T20I series loss to India on home soil. (Live Scorecard)