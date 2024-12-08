South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa will aim to continue their dominance in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday. Temba Bavuma (48 not out) and Tristan Stubbs (36 not out) will resume the Proteas' innings at 191 for 3 on Day 4 of the game. On the previous day, Dane Paterson continued his late-career revival when he bowled South Africa into a strong position. He took a Test-best five for 71 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 328, which gave South Africa a 30-run first innings lead. The hosts increased their advantage by scoring 191 for three by the close, an overall lead of 221. (Live Scorecard)