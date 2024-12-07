South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa from 242/3 in Gqeberha. Earlier, Pathum Nissanka made 89 to lead a strong Sri Lankan batting effort on the second day of the second Test. Opening batsman Nissanka seemed set for his third Test century before he charged down the wicket against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, missed an attempted big hit and was bowled. Until then, Nissanka's only blemish was a missed chance to David Bedingham at first slip off Kagiso Rabada when the batsman had 22. Nissanka faced 157 balls and hit 11 fours and a six. (Live Scorecard)