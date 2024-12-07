Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be resuming the third day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa from 242/3 in Gqeberha. Earlier, Pathum Nissanka made 89 to lead a strong Sri Lankan batting effort on the second day of the second Test. Opening batsman Nissanka seemed set for his third Test century before he charged down the wicket against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, missed an attempted big hit and was bowled. Until then, Nissanka's only blemish was a missed chance to David Bedingham at first slip off Kagiso Rabada when the batsman had 22. Nissanka faced 157 balls and hit 11 fours and a six. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024, Dec 05, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
SA
358
SL
242/3 (67.0)
St George's Park, Gqeberha
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.61
Batsman
Angelo Mathews
40* (71)
Kamindu Mendis
30 (38)
Bowler
Keshav Maharaj
46/1 (15)
Aiden Markram
15/0 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
SA vs SL, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
The pitch has flattened out a bit and South Africa have to grind hard for wickets. They were not at their best with the ball but we could see a much better, aggressive stint from the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada was the only one who troubled the batters. Dane Paterson looked sharp late in the day but nothing apart from that. South Africa need to start well and set the tone for the rest of the day. Who will dominate the first hour? Let's find out.
Some fine batting performances from the Lankan batters have seen them cut the deficit close to 100. It was a much improved batting performance from them. Sanath Jayasuriya, the head coach of Sri Lanka was clearly happy after the end of the day's play. The openers gave a steady start but it was the partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal that channelled the tide towards the visitors. Sri Lanka have plenty of batting in the bank and with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis well set, they'll hope to post a big second innings score.
...Day 3, Session 1...
South Africa bowled well in patches! The wicket, apart from when the ball was new didn’t offer a lot but they just weren’t at their best with the cherry. They’ll need to hit the rights line and lengths starting Day 3 and hope to pick a few early wickets or they’ll could well end up conceding a lead. Earlier, it was Kyle Verreynne's ton that set the Proteas score above 350. He batted well along with the pair but Sri Lanka have replied on a good note as well. Day 3 can indicate a lot towards where the game is heading. Join us at 8 am GMT and earlier for build up. Until then, goodbye and take care!
Sri Lanka have shown great character and determination this time around with the bat! Yes, the conditions are not as challenging as the first game but credit to their batters to fight back the way they have. The openers got them off to a decent start, Dimuth Karunaratne fell but it was the partnership between Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal which has put them in a good position. Both have been dismissed, Nissanka was unlucky not to get to his ton but Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis have started well and Lanka will hope they can continue the good work as they still trail by over 116 runs.
Angling on the pads, Mathews eases it to long on for a single. STUMPS ON DAY 2.
Flat and outside off, Mendis knocks it to deep point for a single.
This is full and on off, Mathews eases it to long on for a single.
Tossed up on middle, Mathews solidly blocks it out.
Easy three runs! Too full and angling down leg. Mendis flicks it to fine leg. They get three runs.
Too full and around off, Mendis defends on the front foot.
Full and on off, Mathews plays it back to the bowler.
Bowls it on the pads, Mendis bunts it to mid-wicket for a single.
On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
Tossed up full and on off, it stays low. Mendis goes back and blocks it off the cue end of the bat.
On middle, Mathews nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
Tossed up full on middle, Mathews prods and blocks.
Short in length and angling down leg. Mendis seems to miss his flick. Only the keeper appeals for it.
FOUR! Such a good looking shot! Too full and on middle, Mendis steps across and drills it down to long on for a boundary.
Very full and angling on middle, Mendis digs it out in time.