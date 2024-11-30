South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa are on the brink of a massive victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Durban. After bowling out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test total of 42 in the first innings, South Africa then piled up 366 to set Sri Lanka an improbable target of 516. Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma both scored centuries. In response, Sri Lanka ended Day 3 at 103/5, and are staring at a massive defeat. The result will contrastingly impact both nations' bid to enter the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, with both sides still in contention. (LIVE SCORECARD)