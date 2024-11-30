Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Scorecard Updates: South Africa are on the verge of taking a 1-0 series lead.
SA vs SL 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Scorecard Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: South Africa are on the brink of a massive victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Durban. After bowling out Sri Lanka for their lowest-ever Test total of 42 in the first innings, South Africa then piled up 366 to set Sri Lanka an improbable target of 516. Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma both scored centuries. In response, Sri Lanka ended Day 3 at 103/5, and are staring at a massive defeat. The result will contrastingly impact both nations' bid to enter the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, with both sides still in contention. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024, Nov 27, 2024
Day 3 | Stumps
SA
191&366/5d
SL
42&103/5 (31.0)
Kingsmead, Durban
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.32
Batsman
Dinesh Chandimal
29 (62)
Dhananjaya de Silva
0* (1)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
34/2 (11)
Gerald Coetzee
39/1 (5)
Now, South Africa. Any Protea fan reading the previous few paragraphs, would be rechecking where exactly has he / she entered. A fairytale book? From their point of view, clinical precision is what they seek. They got it pretty easy in the first innings, but found a glimmer of resistance when Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal were playing well. The pitch has definitely gotten better to bat but there were signs of inconsistent bounce on Friday and come Day 4, there could be even more.
There have been other comeback-from-dead miracles, not to mention the Dravid-Laxman epic in 2001, Kolkata against Australia or even the Abdur Razzaq-Kamran Akmal heist against India in 2008. The point is, it is Sri Lanka who need to believe that they can fight. Miracles do not happen every day, but if they have happened in the past, they can occur again. We cannot see the future, so we don't know what lies in store. Just imagine - Sri Lanka battle hard, say don't throw it away for two sessions - drag it into the third session and then suddenly, the weather opens up. Who knows - they could salvage a draw! Yes, it relies on hope but you also need to work hard to fathom that hope.
With everyone beside you telling directly or indirectly that this game is more or less done, how do you respond? Probably, look at some earlier games where legends from your country did the unthinkable. Let's go in reverse order. Kusal Perera - 16th February, 2019, Durban. Sri Lanka were set a target of 304 and were 110/5. But one man - Kusal Perera - blasted an unbeaten 153 - to maintain Sri Lanka's unblemished record at this venue in Tests. Let's go a bit beyond. Rangana Herath - 7th July, 2009, Galle. Sri Lanka had set Pakistan a target of 168 in the fourth innings and at Stumps on Day 3, the visitors were 71/2, needing just another 97 to win. JUST. Come Day 4, a canny left-arm spinner, Rangana Herath, just ran through Pakistan, with a 4-wicket haul, dismissing them for just 117 as Sri Lanka won by 50 runs.
Many times, it is said that a good start is the foundation to a successful outcome. Sometimes, it is also said that it does not matter how you start. What matters is how you finish. The second case can be applied to the first Australia-India Test in Perth, where it did not even matter how much India made batting first there. But here, in Durban, Sri Lanka's 42 all out in their first innings has gone a long way in shaping their fortunes in the Test. A shambolic few minutes of batting completely erased their terrific effort with the ball earlier and now, they stand staring at a mountain, where they need to scale another 413 runs, with 6 sessions potentially available, but just 5 wickets in hand. Of which, only 3 proper batters are left.
3 matches played. 2 wins and a draw. This is Sri Lanka's Test record in Durban - the only team yet to suffer a defeat at this venue in this format. A very proud fact. But just as all good things have to come to an end, this record is on the verge of being broken today. Or perhaps tomorrow. With due respect to the nation, because of the massive task ahead of them, hard to see the Islanders battle for long, against a quality bowling attack. But, when one plays for pride, one can achieve exceptional things. Could we possibly see one or some of those exceptional things from the Lankans? On that note, hello and a warm welcome to the fourth and perhaps the final day of the opening Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Kingsmead, Durban.
... DAY 4 ...
How's the weather on Saturday? Excellent, says Mike Haysman on air. South Africa should wrap this up in the first session but for cricket's sake, let's hope Sri Lanka offer a fightback. Trying to score 413 runs from here will be a tall order but they can at least make the home side work for its wickets. It's Sunday where the forecast is poor but it will be a great achievement if the visitors take this to the second session. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 am GMT on Day 4, on Saturday, 30th November 2024, but our build-up will begin much earlier. Do tune in early then. You can also catch all the action from the New Zealand-England Test and keep yourselves entertained. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
South Africa will be more or less happy with their state right now. Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs batted beautifully, setting up a huge target and then the bowlers have done fairly well. But one felt that they were just a bit too desperate with the new ball. They wasted 2 out of their 3 reviews pretty early but after those 2 quick wickets, they kind of settled down. The new-ball bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, were consistent but were indisciplined with their no balls. The pair has bowled 8 no balls already, 5 by Rabada and 3 by Jansen and need to work that out for the coming days. Gerald Coetzee, looking to bowl as quick as possible, was all over the place, while Maharaj might just want to forget this Test as one with his guest appearance, simply because the seamers are not leaving him with much work to do.
After a surprise declaration at the Tea break, with no one given any whiff, Sri Lanka started their innings like a rollercoaster. They were flying at 5 an over but also lost their openers fairly cheaply. Two experienced stalwarts, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, then got the repair job underway nicely, adding 44 for the third wicket, before the gloomy conditions altered their path. Chandimal is still battling out there, on a valiant 29, but he will have a massive job on Saturday, to try and take Sri Lanka to a competitive total.
Will the umpires come under scrutiny for this game? Especially that last hour? With light fading, allowing the seamers, who can bowl at 140 clicks, to carry on was a questionable decision. The Lankan batters suffered a few blows but surprisingly, the quicks were not taken off. Maybe, because the visitors were not complaining, the umpires felt that it was okay. That could have been a telling factor as well. Who knows, if the decision had been made on not to allow the seamers to carry on, Sri Lanka might have still been 2 down.
Sri Lanka probably would have taken 3 wickets at Stumps, but one false shot from Kamindu Mendis, followed by a scorcher by Tony de Zorzi, have left them licking their wounds. With 7 wickets in the bag, they could have looked at batting big on Saturday, but the complexion has changed now. They still can look to bat big, but their options have dwindled. Only Kusal Mendis is left amongst the recognized batters.
That's why, it is said, Test cricket is the best. Never go by what is happening in the present. You can never say when will the game change. Sri Lanka were doing okay at 82/2, but suddenly, with the conditions getting a bit overcast, the ball started to do something and they lost 3/19 in under 10 overs.
What a way to end the day. The South Africans will be cock-a-hoop, but you have got to feel for the Sri Lankans. They batted much better in this dig so far, but those last 40-45 minutes have left them crestfallen.
Full and outside off, DC gets across and then takes his bat away from the ball. That will be it for the day. STUMPS ON DAY 3, SRI LANKA ARE 103/5, CHASING 516!
A length ball, darts back in, Dinesh works it past Tony de Zorzi at short leg. By the time long leg can get to the ball, a couple of runs are taken.
Another wide ball, a bit wild as well. Bounces well away, Chandimal arches away.
A touch wider outside off, Dinesh Chandimal shoulders arms.
Outside off, left alone.
Full, around middle, Dinesh Chandimal pushes it towards mid on.
Will we get another over? Seems like we will. Gerald Coetzee to bowl. 4-0-37-1 so far.