South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for just 42 on Day 2, the latter's lowest-ever total in Test cricket history, and gained firm control of the first Test in Durban. It was also the lowest-ever total by a team against South Africa in Tests. Despite managing only 191 themselves in the first innings, South Africa's sensational bowling effort - led by seven wickets for Marco Jansen - helped them to a huge 149-run lead. South Africa will resume Day 3 at 132/3 in their second innings, with Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma settling in. South Africa hold a big lead of 281 runs at the start of Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)