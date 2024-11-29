Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard Updates: South Africa aim to set Sri Lanka an improbable target.
SA vs SL 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for just 42 on Day 2, the latter's lowest-ever total in Test cricket history, and gained firm control of the first Test in Durban. It was also the lowest-ever total by a team against South Africa in Tests. Despite managing only 191 themselves in the first innings, South Africa's sensational bowling effort - led by seven wickets for Marco Jansen - helped them to a huge 149-run lead. South Africa will resume Day 3 at 132/3 in their second innings, with Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma settling in. South Africa hold a big lead of 281 runs at the start of Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024, Nov 27, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
SA
191&143/3 (47.2)
SL
42
Kingsmead, Durban
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.02
Batsman
Tristan Stubbs
19* (67)
Temba Bavuma
31 (73)
Bowler
Vishwa Fernando
33/1 (11)
Prabath Jayasuriya
51/2 (18.2)
SA vs SL 1st Test Day 3 LIVE
No run.
Change?
Coming on with the arm, on a fuller length, at the stumps, Tristan Stubbs pushes it to mid off.
Full, on middle, Tristan Stubbs tucks it to the leg side.
Flighted full, on off, Stubbs with soft hands taps it down the deck.
Full, on middle, Tristan Stubbs defends.
Full and on off, Stubbs looks for a sweep behind square on the leg side but the ball bounces a bit more to go past the bat and hit him on the chest.
Quicker and fuller, at the stumps, Tristan Stubbs makes a block.
Length, on the pads, Temba Bavuma clips it straight to mid-wicket.
Cramps the batter in for any room, with the angle coming in and some extra bounce off a length, Temba Bavuma hops back and gets hit high on the waist.
Very full, at the stumps, almost a yorker, Temba Bavuma jams it out to mid on off the inner half of the bat.
Angles it into the batter on a length but serves it down leg. Tristan Stubbs leaves it alone and the keeper fails to get a hand despite a dive to his left. The batters collect a bye off it.
Fuller and on off, Stubbs leans on and pats it to mid off.
Comes from wider on the crease and keeps it outside off, on a length, Tristan Stubbs with not much of conviction has a poke at it but the ball keeps low to go past the inside edge.
A bit more flight on this one, on off, fuller in length, Temba Bavuma defends.
Full and on off, Bavuma skips down to the pitch of the ball and stabs it down the deck.
Tossed right up, on off, Temba Bavuma makes a good front foot block.
Darts it in, full and on middle, Temba Bavuma plants his front leg across and sweeps it behind to fine leg for a couple of runs.
Flatter than the previous one, fuller and on off, Temba Bavuma pushes it to the off side.
Flighted full, on middle, Temba Bavuma keeps it out.