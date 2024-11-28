Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates: More overs are expected to be played on Day 2, after rain interrupted play on Day 1.
SA vs SL 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: After rain curtailed play on Day 1 to only 20.4 overs, Day 2 begins with brighter skies in the first Test in Durban between hosts South Africa and visitors Sri Lanka. In what is a crucial series for both nations, victory for either would take them closer to a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. South Africa lost a fifth wicket before the hundred-run mark early on Day 2, and are relying on a partnership between captain Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen to bail them out of trouble. Under Sanath Jayasuriya, a buoyant Sri Lanka will be aiming to cause more upsets in Test cricket, after a win in England and series win at home against New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024, Nov 27, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
SA
165/9 (46.2)
SL
Kingsmead, Durban
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.56
Batsman
Wiaan Mulder
1 (7)
Kagiso Rabada
2* (8)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
35/2 (13)
Vishwa Fernando
29/2 (14.2)
SA vs SL 1st Test Day 2 LIVE
No run.
5 Wides!
On a good length, outside off, Kagiso pushes inside the line but misses.
On a length wide outside off, Rabada slashes but misses.
A short ball, around middle, Kagiso Rabada looks to pull but the ball gets big on him. He miscues it off a top edge which lands near the vacant square leg area. And guess what - Rabada refuses the single! Any guesses who is the senior partner here?
Wiaan Mulder walks out to bat to resume his innings from 1, replacing his skipper, Temba Bavuma. If the last wicket falls in the 47th over, Lunch will be taken, else the session will be further extended, informs Mike Haysman on air.
OUT! CAUGHT! The return of Asitha Fernando brings Sri Lanka a big wicket! Temba Bavuma departs after a well-compiled 70 off 117 balls. He looked solid at the crease, but he'll surely be disappointed with his shot selection there. Asitha Fernando keeps it on a good length, at the stumps, Temba Bavuma looks for a big swing across the line but fails to get the connection right. He skies it very high and over mid-wicket. The strong wind takes the ball away from Lahiru Kumara who was trying to swivel around it but he keeps his eyes glued onto the ball and takes a very sharp catch with both his hands pointing at the sky.
Unusual from Bavuma but that one goes past the outside edge! On a fuller length, outside off, shaping away from the batter. Temba Bavuma seems to walk into the line and tries to make forceful contact with soft hands but misses.
On a fuller length, outside off, shaping away further, Temba Bavuma is happy to make a leave.
Lucky again. On a good length, outside off, a touch wide, the skipper reaches out to push the ball away. Gets a bit of an outside edge from the horizontal blade and it flies in the air. But there is no gully with the field being spread. Gets a couple by the time deep backward point mops it up to his left. Bavuma reaches 70 now.
Fuller, around middle, Bavuma flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Does not take the single.
Asitha comes running in but then bails out. From one end, it is extremely difficult to bowl because you would be running into the breeze. Around 5 minutes left for Lunch, but don't think it will be extended if this wicket does not fall.
Asitha Fernando is back on. 12-3-33-1. Straight into the attack and bang on target again. Outstanding again. No looseners. On a good length, just outside off, Temba Bavuma pushes at it but misses. Lucky not to edge it.
Length, just outside off, Kagiso Rabada steers it to gully with an extended arm.
Thumped hard but a good effort in the field saves two runs. On a length, at the stumps, Kagiso Rabada winds up and has a big slog across. Gets it off the lower half of the bat but manages to get it well over mid on. The fielder swivels back and chases the ball before sliding ahead and pushing it back into field for two runs.
Hard length, on off, Temba Bavuma just pushes it in front of cover-point and gets a single.
Another bouncer, perhaps a tad slower. The skipper waits for the ball to arrive, then pulls it all along the ground, rolling his wrists nicely over the ball. It goes to deep square leg with plenty of time for the single, but Bavuma is happy biding his time till Lunch.
Dropped short now, around off, Bavuma pulls it to deep mid-wicket. Single refused again.
Ooohhh... just wide! Full, around middle, Temba Bavuma walked down the track and looked to flick. But the ball moved away and took the leading edge. Flew in the air, just wide of the diving fielder at cover! Single not taken.
Digs it into the deck, short and on middle, Temba Bavuma is rocked back by the enxtra bounce and pace, but manages to dab it out in front of deep square leg for a single.