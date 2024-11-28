South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates: After rain curtailed play on Day 1 to only 20.4 overs, Day 2 begins with brighter skies in the first Test in Durban between hosts South Africa and visitors Sri Lanka. In what is a crucial series for both nations, victory for either would take them closer to a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. South Africa lost a fifth wicket before the hundred-run mark early on Day 2, and are relying on a partnership between captain Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen to bail them out of trouble. Under Sanath Jayasuriya, a buoyant Sri Lanka will be aiming to cause more upsets in Test cricket, after a win in England and series win at home against New Zealand. (LIVE SCORECARD)