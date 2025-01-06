South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: South Africa Seal Top Spot In WTC Table With 10-Wicket Victory
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: Pakistan captain Shan Masood's knock of 145 went in vain.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: Despite a stunning century by Pakistan captain Shan Masood and a valiant batting effort by Pakistan to overturn the follow-on deficit, South Africa romped to a 10-wicket victory and a convincing 2-0 series win at home. Pakistan batted for majority of Day 4, with Masood making 145, Salman Agha 48 and Mohammad Rizwan 41. However, the second-innings total of 478 was not enough due to South Africa's huge lead early on, and a final target of 58 was easily chased down by the Proteas. David Bedingham opened the batting, scoring 44 off 30 balls to help them reach the target in just 7.1 overs. (Scorecard)
The win ensures that South Africa will top the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle. Their next game will be the final, against Australia at Lord's in June.
SA vs SL, 2nd Test Day 4
Welcome back. T10 cricket? 58 is the target. Aiden Markram and a new opening partner, David Bedingham will aim to set things rolling. Mohammad Abbas will start off from the bowling end, to Bedingham. Here we go.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
South Africa had to toil hard. This type of pitch kind of exposed their bowling, which seems to be too dependent on assistance from the deck. They toiled hard for 122.1 overs and looked good only for the last 2-3 hours. Because that's when the pitch started to show turn and inconsistent bounce. Kagiso Rabada with 3 scalps and Kwena Maphaka with 1 scalp were the standouts in this innings who just came running in hard and made life miserable for the Pakistan batters. The other bowlers could not quite support them but eventually, towards the end, reaped the benefits of the pressure created by Rabada and Maphaka. Maharaj eventually ended with 3 scalps but these bowlers will hope that they don't get such a pitch again.
Shan Masood, leading from the front, along with Babar Azam, set the tone with a fantastic 205-run stand. While the skipper made 145 and Babar made 81, what would be hurting the batting coach is that no one else crossed 50. It seems really bizarre that, take out 226 - which is the combination of Masood and Babar's scores - the remaining 8 have tallied 208 - but no one could get to 50. That's the main issue. This pitch still looks good and had the other batters applied themselves like Masood or Babar, who knows, Pakistan could have even got to a lead of 100 by now and would have still been batting.
Irrespective, what a performance from Pakistan. Blown away in 54.2 overs in the first innings, but digging it deep in the second, nearly 70 overs more. A solid batting display, set up by the two openers but followed with meaningful partnerships right through the order. Only two partnerships were below 20 and both were 0. Gritty stuff, but the only thing is - how things could have changed for the better had this come in the first innings!
Right then. Get the roller skates. We have around 15 overs to go for the day. South Africa should start batting by 3.15 pm GMT and their target is 58. Play can go on till 4 pm GMT but if the match comes into a position where the hosts can chase down the target tonight itself, then another half an hour will be added. Meaning, play could possibly go till as late as 4.30 pm GMT.
OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada finishes it off and gets his third too. Pakistan's innings comes to an end at 478/9 with Saim Ayub unavailable. KG bends his back and digs it short of a length, on off, Mir Hamza is hurried by the pace and bounce as he goes after it with a pull shot. Balloons it off the outer half of the bat and as far as Kwena Maphaka at backward point who takes it well with the sun directly into his eyeline.
Kyle Verreynne - are you serious? Well, the broadcasters or scorers or commentators will not mind if your prediction comes true. Well, Verrerynne has predicted on the stump mic - South Africa will have to come back tomorrow to bat for chasing only 7 more runs!
Full and around middle, quicker one, Mohammad defends.
Full, around off, slower through the air, Abbas pushes it towards point.
A round-arm action, from around the wicket, Mohammad Abbas defends.
Mohammad Abbas is the last man in, replacing Aamer Jamal as Saim Ayub will not bat.
OUT! CAUGHT! One too many from Aamer Jamal and Keshav Maharaj gets his third. Maharaj bowls it nice and full, on middle and off, and Jamal looks for a reverse sweep. The length isn't that full but he goes with the shot anyway. Scoops it straight down the throat of David Bedingham at backward point who takes the simplest of catches. Pakistan are now 478/8 and lead by 57 runs.
FOUR! Runs flowing thick and fast all of a sudden! Fired in full, on leg, Jamal sweeps it fine past the keeper. Not very convincing as it came off the glove but he will take it.
Short and turning in over off, Hamza backs away and cuts it square on the off. Aiden Markram gives the ball a chase and the batters take three runs.
'ACCHA WAALA BAT LAO.' This is what Hamza was heard saying to the guy coming in with the replacement bats. Meaning, 'give me a good bat'.
Around middle and leg, Mir taps it through square leg for a single. The stand moves to 30 (33) and PAKISTAN LEAD BY 50!
This is now the 9th highest score by ANY team in the third innings of a Test in South Africa. Next on the ladder - 472/8 declared by South Africa against Australia in Johannesburg, in 1921.
SIX! IMPERIOUS! A length ball, outside off, Mir Hamza stays back and slams it straight back over the bowler, nearly straight over the sightscreen! Shan Masood loved that in the dressing room.
Outside off, pushed towards point. Hamza wants a single, but is sent back.