South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Highlights: Despite a stunning century by Pakistan captain Shan Masood and a valiant batting effort by Pakistan to overturn the follow-on deficit, South Africa romped to a 10-wicket victory and a convincing 2-0 series win at home. Pakistan batted for majority of Day 4, with Masood making 145, Salman Agha 48 and Mohammad Rizwan 41. However, the second-innings total of 478 was not enough due to South Africa's huge lead early on, and a final target of 58 was easily chased down by the Proteas. David Bedingham opened the batting, scoring 44 off 30 balls to help them reach the target in just 7.1 overs. (Scorecard)

The win ensures that South Africa will top the World Test Championship (WTC) table for the 2023-25 cycle. Their next game will be the final, against Australia at Lord's in June.