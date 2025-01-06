Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa from 213/1, trailing by 208 runs.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa from 213/1, trailing by 208 runs. Currently, Shan Masood (102*) and Khurram Shahzad (8*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 3, Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit. Babar, who has not scored an international century since August 2023, fell short again when he was caught in the gully off Marco Jansen 14 minutes before the close of play. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Jan 03, 2025
Day 4 | Post Lunch Session
SA
615
PAK
(f/o) 194&344/5 (87.4)
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.92
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
7* (11)
Salman Agha
7 (14)
Bowler
Kagiso Rabada
89/2 (20)
Kwena Maphaka
45/1 (12.4)
1 run.
Back of a length, around off and middle, Mohammad Rizwan hops back and pulls it to deep square leg. The fielder from deep fine leg runs in and save the boundary as they take a couple of runs.
This time gets bat on ball and blocks it down the pitch.
That is a top nut. Ona good length around middle and off, Rizwan comes forward to defend. But the ball pitches and then jags away late, squaring Rizwan up, beating the outside edge and going over the top of off stump! Rizwan appreciates that too, flashing a smile to Rabada.
Full outside off, a touch wide, Mohammad Rizwan lunges and pushes it away towards cover.
Goes fuller, around middle, seaming in, Salman Agha tries to flick it but gets through the toe end of the bat to mid on for no run.
Good length, just outside off, Salman Agha comes forward and presents the full face of the bat to keep it down.
Full around off, coming in, from around the wicket, Salman Agha defends it off the front foot.
Short and outside off, a touch wide, angling away. Mohammad Rizwan punches it behind point for a run to get off the mark.
Down the leg side again but much straighter this time. Agha misses his flick as the ball goes off his thigh pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken. The deficit is now 89.
A misdirected delivery. A length ball, but down the leg side. Salman Agha lets it pass.
Excellent captaincy from Temba Bavuma again. He could have easily chosen the standard bowlers to operate with the second new ball - Rabada and Jansen - but he saw some spark in Maphaka. Yesterday, he looked nervous but today, he seems pumped up and with the second new cherry in his hand, he is just relishing the opportunity.
Hard length, just outside off, angling in, Mohammad Rizwan shoulders arms to let it go.
Good length, outside off, stays low, Mohammad Rizwan defends it back to the bowler off the front foot.
Good length, around middle and off, coming in, from over the wicket, Salman Agha dabs it in front of cover and takes a single.
Landed outside off, this one comes in. Agha gets his bat down in time to blunt the ball out.
Similar line, this one is left alone.
Full and outside off, Salman Agha is drawn forward into the push. Misses.
Much fuller, almost a yorker, outside off, Salman Agha digs it out in front of point and takes a single to retain the strike.
Back of a length, around middle, around chest height, Salman Agha keeps it down off the back foot.