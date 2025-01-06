South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa from 213/1, trailing by 208 runs. Currently, Shan Masood (102*) and Khurram Shahzad (8*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 3, Shan Masood and Babar Azam shared a record opening partnership as Pakistan fought back after conceding a 421-run first innings deficit. Babar, who has not scored an international century since August 2023, fell short again when he was caught in the gully off Marco Jansen 14 minutes before the close of play. (Live Scorecard)