South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming And Live Telecast: South Africa face Pakistan in the first ODI of a three match series on Tuesday. The series happens after South Africa won the T20I series against Pakistan 2-0. It will be a chance for the Pakistan side to redeem itself after their poor show in the T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Pakistan side, whole Aiden Markram is the skipper of South Africa. The two teams will also play a two-Test series starting on December 26.

Here are the details of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming And Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will take place on Tuesday, December 17 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will take place at the Boland Park, Paarl.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information shared by the broadcaster)