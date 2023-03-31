South Africa vs Netherlands 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Netherlands Three Down
South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI Live: South Africa eye early wickets after skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Netherlands in the second ODI
South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI. Live Updates:South Africa are in control against Netherlands, who are three wickets down, in the second ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday. Two end-of-season ODI matches between South Africa and the Netherlands would not normally attract much attention -- but the games are crucial for the Proteas. The hosts have yet to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November. They need to win both World Cup Super League matches to have a realistic chance of booking their place in world cricket's showpiece. Even with two wins, there is still an outside chance of being pipped by Ireland, although they will have to pull off a 3-0 upset series win against Bangladesh in May. (LIVE SCORECARD)
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen
South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI Live
Short and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
Back of a length and outside off, Teja Nidamanuru leaves it alone.
SIX! Teja Nidamanuru is changing gears! Marco Jansen lands this short and on middle, sits up nicely, Teja Nidamanuru swivels and pulls it over the deep square leg fielder for another maximum.
Length again and on off, Teja Nidamanuru guides it towards point.
On a length and on off, Teja Nidamanuru blocks it out.
SIX! What a shot! This is full and on leg, Teja Nidamanuru just picks it up and whips it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
Who walks out now?
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tabraiz Shamsi gets a wicket in his very first over! He bowsl this quicker, short and on off, skids through the surface, Musa Ahmad moves back and tries to cut it away, but only manages to get a slight outside edge and Quinton de Kock behind the stumps takes a shrap catch. Netherlands lose half their side now!
Flighted, full and on middle, Musa Ahmad defends it on the front foot.
Floated, full and on middle, Musa Ahmad works it off the inner half towards short fine leg.
Short again and on middle, Teja Nidamanuru moves back and nudges it towards deep square leg for one.
Short and on middle, turning away sharply, Musa Ahmad cuts it through covers for a run.
Tabraiz Shamsi starts with a flatter delivery, full and on leg, turning in, Teja Nidamanuru flicks it through square leg for a single.
Short of a length and around leg, Teja Nidamanuru looks to clip, but misses and the ball goes off his thigh pads to the leg side. A quick leg bye is taken.
Kagiso Rabada continues with his good length, on middle, angling in, Teja Nidamanuru knocks it towards point again.
Length again and on off, Teja Nidamanuru steers it with the outer half towards point.
On a length and on off, Teja Nidamanuru keeps it out to the off side.
Back of a length and on off, Teja Nidamanuru taps it towards point.
This is on a good length and on off, Teja Nidamanuru looks to block, but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Full and on middle, Musa Ahmad drills it down the pitch.