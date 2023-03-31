South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI. Live Updates:South Africa are in control against Netherlands, who are three wickets down, in the second ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Friday. Two end-of-season ODI matches between South Africa and the Netherlands would not normally attract much attention -- but the games are crucial for the Proteas. The hosts have yet to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November. They need to win both World Cup Super League matches to have a realistic chance of booking their place in world cricket's showpiece. Even with two wins, there is still an outside chance of being pipped by Ireland, although they will have to pull off a 3-0 upset series win against Bangladesh in May. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen