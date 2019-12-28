 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers

Updated: 28 December 2019 00:26 IST

Square leg umpire Chris Gaffaney signalled no-ball when an attempted slower ball by Jofra Archer went past nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of a dramatic day during which 15 wickets fell.

South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
Jofra Archer was warned for a no-ball but appeared to escape sanction for a second high delivery. © AFP

England's Jofra Archer was no-balled and warned for a high no-ball but appeared to escape sanction for a second high delivery in a controversial end to the second day of the first Test on Friday. South African captain Faf du Plessis and coach Mark Boucher were understood to have approached match referee Andy Pycroft after the close of play but there was no immediate statement on what transpired. "The match referee has deferred the situation for comment to the International Cricket Council communications department. We have been asked to leave it to them," said a South African team spokesperson.

"There was a little bit of conversation going on after the game," said South African opening bowler Vernon Philander.

"The umpires have to deal with it. Hopefully they will make the right call."

Although Philander said it was a matter for the umpires he offered his own opinion.

"For me it's plain and simple. You are setting an example for the rest of the people looking into this game. You have to make the right call. Are you going to tolerate it at another game or are we going to put a stop to it right here?"

Square leg umpire Chris Gaffaney signalled no-ball when an attempted slower ball by the England fast bowler went past nightwatchman Anrich Nortje in the penultimate over of a dramatic day during which 15 wickets fell.

The next delivery also was high and full, which had Nortje falling to the turf to avoid being hit, as Archer again tried to bowl his slower "knuckle" ball.

Umpire Gaffaney appeared to start signalling another no-ball, which could have resulted in Archer not being allowed to bowl again according to International Cricket Council regulations. But he seemed to check his signal. The umpires spoke to Archer and the over was called.

England batsman Joe Denly, who was fielding at leg slip, said he was surprised that Archer had attempted two successive slower balls but said he felt the second one had "just missed the stumps".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England's Jofra Archer was no-balled and warned for a high no-ball
  • Faf du Plessis and Mark Boucher approached match referee Andy Pycroft
  • There was no immediate statement on what transpired
Related Articles
England
England's Tour Match Downgraded After Players Fall Ill
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
"Have Your Moment On Twitter": Jofra Archer Involved In Spat With Former West Indies Pacer
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of England
New Zealand Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of England's Jofra Archer
New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer Says He Has "Moved On" From Racial Abuse
New Zealand vs England: Jofra Archer Says He Has "Moved On" From Racial Abuse
Manchester United
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Calls Jofra Archer "Unreal Talent", Extends Support After "Racial Insults"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.