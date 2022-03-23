South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bat
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates:South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Both teams will look to go full tilt in the series decider as they try to edge each other out for ODI supremacy on the tour. A win will give Bangladesh their first-ever ODI series win in South Africa, something which captain Tamim Iqbal have a keen eye on. The first match was won by the visitors by 38 runs while South Africa levelled the series in the second by winning by seven wickets at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI):Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
We are all set for the action. But first, both the teams will line up for their respective national anthems. It is Bangladesh's first followed by South Africa's. We are done with the proceedings and it is now time for the game to begin.
Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius (In for Wayne Parnell), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
After Bangladesh’s historic first ODI win, the Proteas came back strong on a difficult pitch, thanks to Rabada’s brilliance and de Kock’s quick heroics which helped them to level the series. A series win could mean another golden feather in the cap of Bangladesh’s cricketing voyage. The mix of experience and youth has done a superb job for Bangladesh and you can see the depth in their batting and also the improvement in their bowling. All in all, it is a very important match for both teams not just for the series but also for the points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of the series between South Africa and Bangladesh. It is time for the decider and Bangladesh have a chance to create history to win the series for the first time on South African soil, while the hosts have never lost to the Bangla Tigers, so they will look to keep the procession intact. It is a do-or-die match as the team which wins will take the series home, the ODI series to be precise. Let's hope for a cracking contest here at SuperSport Park.
