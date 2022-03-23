South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates:South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Both teams will look to go full tilt in the series decider as they try to edge each other out for ODI supremacy on the tour. A win will give Bangladesh their first-ever ODI series win in South Africa, something which captain Tamim Iqbal have a keen eye on. The first match was won by the visitors by 38 runs while South Africa levelled the series in the second by winning by seven wickets at the The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates From The SuperSport Park In Centurion

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI):Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi