South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. After a disappointing batting collapse in the first Test, Bangladesh will be aiming to bounce back and level the two-match Test series. The visitors displayed glimpses of brilliance at the start of the first Test but fizzled out as hosts South Africa registered a thumping 220-run win in the opening Test. Bangladesh made two changes to the final XI that played the first Test. Taijul Islam is in place of Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal comes in place of Shadman Islam. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Mominul Haque at the toss: "We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well, we would have batted first as well (had we won the toss). We have two changes for us - Taijul in place of Taskin and Tamim in place of Shadman."

Dean Elgar at the toss: "We will bat. It does look a bit dry, with us playing two spinners, a good start will be handy. We're playing the same team, working on a bit of consistency as a leader. We can be more aggressive as a seam bowling unit, it's important for someone to notch-up a three figure score with the bat. A lot of people would have written us off, but it's been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it's so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships. Nothing much to worry about (on the stitches on his forehead)."

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

