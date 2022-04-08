South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa Opt To Bat vs Bangladesh
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat against Bangladesh at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.
After a disappointing batting collapse in the first Test, Bangladesh will be aiming to bounce back and level the two-match Test series. The visitors displayed glimpses of brilliance at the start of the first Test but fizzled out as hosts South Africa registered a thumping 220-run win in the opening Test. Bangladesh made two changes to the final XI that played the first Test. Taijul Islam is in place of Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal comes in place of Shadman Islam.
Mominul Haque at the toss: "We have to make a strong comeback with the bat after what happened in Durban. I thought we played the first four days well, we would have batted first as well (had we won the toss). We have two changes for us - Taijul in place of Taskin and Tamim in place of Shadman."
Dean Elgar at the toss: "We will bat. It does look a bit dry, with us playing two spinners, a good start will be handy. We're playing the same team, working on a bit of consistency as a leader. We can be more aggressive as a seam bowling unit, it's important for someone to notch-up a three figure score with the bat. A lot of people would have written us off, but it's been a brilliant run so far. We have one more Test and it's so important for us to go for a win, especially with the World Test championships. Nothing much to worry about (on the stitches on his forehead)."
Playing XIs:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
2 runs.
No run.
Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Dean Elgar leans and taps it away from the fielder at short leg.
Shortish delivery, outside off. Dean Elgar pushes it towards cover.
Beaten! Lovely delivery! Outside off, tad shorter, shaping away. Keegan Petersen looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
Marginally short, outside off. Keegan Petersen punches it past cover for a brace.
Outside off, on a length. Keegan Petersen leaves it alone.
Back of a length, outside off. Dean Elgar punches it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
FOUR! Pulled away! Khaled Ahmed drops it short now, outside off. Dean Elgar hangs back and smashes it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
Pitches it up, outside off. Dean Elgar opens the face of the bat and drives it towards the fielder at point.
Fuller delivery around middle. Keegan Petersen blocks it out.
Shorter ball, turning away, outside off. Dean Elgar pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Tosses it up, full, around middle and leg. Dean Elgar tucks it towards mid-wicket.
Firing it on the stumps, fuller ball. Dean Elgar defends it out.
Tosses it up again, full, around off. Dean Elgar defends it out.
Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Dean Elgar presses forward and blocks it out.
Drinks! Bangladesh have finally found the reward after some consistent bowling in the first hour of play. They will look to build on this while South Africa have got off to a good start and now Elgar will look to build another partnership with Keegan Petersen.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bangladesh finally have their first breakthrough. Khaled Ahmed strikes and draws first blood. A fuller ball, outside off, shaping away. Sarel Erwee leans and looks to drive this away from his body, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards the keeper. Liton Das dives to his left and takes a good catch. Sarel Erwee departs!
Good-length delivery, outside off. Sarel Erwee offer no shot.
Fuller ball, outside off. Sarel Erwee defends it out.