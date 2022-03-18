South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score And Updates
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh openers got off to a good start after South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. South Africa were without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of illness. Bangladesh captain Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers. The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
OUT! b Keshav Maharaj.
Fifty for Liton Das! He has started this series where he left against Afghanistan! Slightly short around off. Das cuts it towards deep point for a couple.
Das makes room and Maharaj follows him. Das punches it to point.
Slower in the air, on off. Das pushes it back to the bowler.
Goes slightly short and flatter. Shakib Al Hasan works it towards square leg for a single.
Fuller on middle. Shakib Al Hasan works it towards mid-wicket.
On a length and around off. Shakib Al Hasan steers it towards third man for a single.
WIDE! This is down the leg side and on a length. Shakib Al Hasan looks to clip it but misses. 100 up for Bangladesh with this wide.
FOUR! Cracking shot to get off the mark! This is full, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
On a length, on off. Shakib Al Hasan blocks it out.
Shakib Al Hasan is the next man in.
OUT! LBW! Andile Phehlukwayo strikes and provides the first breakthrough for South Africa. This is pitched slightly shorter in length and it probably hits the crack as it stays low. Tamim Iqbal looks to pull it but misses and the ball hits his pads. Tamim Iqbal would have not been able to do anything more with it. There is an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Tamim Iqbal takes the review. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows three reds and Tamim Iqbal has to take a long walk back to the pavilion.
Back of a length, on off. Iqbal blocks this off the back foot.
Andile Phehlukwayo goes slightly short outside off. Das cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Fuller on off. Das drives it to long off for a single. Decent over from Keshav Maharaj.
Quicker and fuller on off. Iqbal uses his wrists and pushes it to long on for a single.
A flatter delivery on middle. Iqbal works it towards square leg.
Slower in the air, on middle. Das skips down the track and works it right of mid on for a single.
Slower in the air, on middle. Das drives it to wide mid on.