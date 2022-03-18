South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh openers got off to a good start after South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday. South Africa were without wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock because of illness. Bangladesh captain Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers. The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

South Africa XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

