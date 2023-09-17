SA vs AUS, 5th ODI Live: Following a crushing 164-run win in the fourth ODI, South Africa now look to seal the five-match series as they take on Australia in the series-decider in Johannesburg. Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead South Africa to a series-levelling win on Friday. Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in one-day internationals, before bowling out Australia for 252. Australia will be without Travis Head who has fractured his wrist. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live updates of the 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia from Johannesburg