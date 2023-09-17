Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Australia 5th ODI: Live Score And Updates
SA vs AUS, 5th ODI Live: Following a crushing 164-run win in the fourth ODI, South Africa now look to seal the five-match series as they take on Australia in the series-decider in Johannesburg
5th ODI Live: South Africa take on injury-hit Australia in series-decider.© AFP
SA vs AUS, 5th ODI Live: Following a crushing 164-run win in the fourth ODI, South Africa now look to seal the five-match series as they take on Australia in the series-decider in Johannesburg. Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead South Africa to a series-levelling win on Friday. Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in one-day internationals, before bowling out Australia for 252. Australia will be without Travis Head who has fractured his wrist. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of the 5th ODI between South Africa and Australia from Johannesburg
5th ODI, Australia in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 17, 2023
Play In Progress
SA
35/1 (10.4)
AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.28
% chance to win
AUS 58%
SA 42%
Batsman
Quinton de Kock
25 (35)
Rassie van der Dussen
9* (27)
Bowler
Michael Neser
19/0 (5.4)
Cameron Green
9/0 (2)
SA vs AUS, 5th ODI Live
No run.
Touch fuller and on off, Rassie van der Dussen eases it to mid off.
Lands it outside off, Rassie van der Dussen shoulders arms.
Touch short and on off, Quinton de Kock rocks back and punches it to covers for one.
On a length and on off, Quinton de Kock eases it to the cover fielder.
FOUR! This is Quinton de Kock at his very best! Overpitched, on off, Quinton de Kock picks it well and knocks it down the ground as the ball races away.
On a length and on off, Rassie van der Dussen blocks it to mid off.
Oh that was close! On a length and down leg, Rassie van der Dussen looks to block it but gets cramped on his pads. An appeal but turned down. It was missing leg.
Touch short and on off, Quinton de Kock tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
Lands it outside off, Quinton de Kock blocks it to the mid off fielder.
Fuller one, on off, Quinton de Kock blocks it to mid on.
Bowls it outside off, Quinton de Kock looks to push it but gets beaten.
Ends the over with a dot ball as well! Good length, on middle and leg, Rassie van der Dussen defends it back.
Short and outside off again, Rassie van der Dussen leaves the harmless delivery. Four dots now!
Good comeback from Cameron Green after conceding a boundary on the first ball! Short and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen shoulders arms again.
Touch short and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen shoulders arms.
Good length, on off, Rassie van der Dussen blocks it back.
FOUR! Cameron Green comes into the attack and is greeted by a boundary! Fuller one, on middle, Rassie van der Dussen stays in his crease and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Another maiden! Touch short and on off, Quinton de Kock blocks it to the left of the bowler.
Touch short and on leg, Quinton de Kock flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket. Five dots in a row!