South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score: Aussies Keen To Carry T20I Form Forward
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Score:After wrapping the T20I series against South Africa 3-0, Australia would look to continue the same form into the 50-over format, hoping to put in another resounding show and gear up for the ODI World Cup 2023 with the best possible results. Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, David Warner, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey will all be involved in the ODI series, having been absent from the three T20Is between the two teams. It would be a special series for Quinton de Kock who announced his decision to retire from the format after the ODI World Cup in India. (LIVE Scorecard)
The visitors excelled in the shortest format of the game. winning the T20I series 3-0. They were quite dominant in those three games and were clearly the better side. The focus now though shifts to the longer format and with the big names returning for the hosts, we expect them to put up a better show than they did in the shortest format. The Australians too have the likes of David Warner and Cameron Green coming back into the squad. Mitchell Marsh however, will continue the lead to the side. Both the sides will use this series to prepare for the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Let us hope we get a few cracking games. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.
After Australia's utter dominance in the T20I series, which saw them clinch it 3-0, both teams will now shift their focus to the ODI series. With the ODI World Cup less than a month away, this five-match ODI series offers a great opportunity for South Africa and Australia to fine-tune their combinations for the showpiece event in India. Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will play host to the first three ODIs before the two teams move to Centurion and Johannesburg for the last two ODIs. As far as the recent performances in the 50-over format are concerned, South Africa successfully saw off the threat of the Netherlands in their previous series at home, which boosted their chances of automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup. On the other hand, Australia are coming off a series win against India, one of the most dominant sides in home conditions. As has been the trend in recent times, both South Africa and Australia announced their playing XI a day before the game. When it comes to the setup of the two teams, South Africa have no major injury concerns, meaning skipper Temba Bavuma had a full squad at his disposal. The hosts were let down by their batting in the T20I series, and the return of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller will provide a much-needed boost to their batting. Moreover, the experienced duo of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram did show glimpses of returning to form in the later part of the T20I series and will be hoping to deliver consistently across the five games. The all-rounder duties will pretty much rest on left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, who will be expected to contribute with the bat lower down the order. The hosts have given Kagiso Rabada the huge responsibility of leading the pace attack with Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi as the other two seaming options. South Africa have opted to go in with a lone spinner in the form of Keshav Maharaj who made his comeback from injury through the T20I series. Coming to the combination of Australia, they are without several key players, which allows others to stake their claims for a spot in the ODI World Cup. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh will lead the tourists in this series, whose captaincy is off to a dream start. At the top of the order, David Warner returns and will pair up with fellow southpaw, Travis Head. With Steven Smith still recovering from a wrist injury, Marnus Labuschagne was expected to replace him but the tourists have shown confidence in Josh Inglis by including him in the playing XI for the series opener. Coming off an exceptional run in the T20I series, Mitchell Marsh will bat at number 3 followed by Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green. Keeping in mind that spin will play a vital role in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, Alex Carey is Australia's best bet behind the wicket. Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood will spearhead what is far from a potent pace attack in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Having been named in the ODI World Cup squad, Sean Abbott will be eager to impress the team management through this series. In the spin department, Adam Zampa will play a key role, with Ashton Agar featuring as the second spinner. Unlike the T20I series, the ODI series promises to be competitive, with both sides looking strong on paper. Who are you backing to draw the first blood?